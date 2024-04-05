Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

Target promotes Target Circle Week in campaign starring Kristen Wiig as the Target Lady

To celebrate the launch of Target Circle Week (April 7-13), as well as the revamped Target Circle loyalty program, the retailer launched a national campaign on Tuesday starring former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kristen Wiig as her “SNL” Target Lady character. A collaboration with former “SNL” writer Jameson Anderson and director Tom Kuntz, the Target Circle Week campaign features 12 spots running across channels including TV, digital, video, social and Target.com, in which Wiig acts as an overly enthusiastic Target employee and brand ambassador. Target Circle Week will feature member discounts on products ranging from apparel and footwear to floorcare and toys, as well as a 10% discount on Target gift cards for one day only (April 13).

The takeaway: Target is banking on Wiig and her hilarious Target Lady character to build buzz around one of its biggest sales events of the year — while also driving Target Circle sign-ups.

West Elm launches mobile iOS shopping app

Home décor retailer West Elm has launched a new mobile iOS design and shopping app designed to provide a “tailored shopping experience,” per a company statement. The West Elm app offers a range of conveniences for shoppers, including on-demand expertise from a Design Crew associate (users can also schedule complimentary in-store, in-home or virtual appointments), shareable wish lists and check-out using Apple Pay. The app is the latest from parent company Williams Sonoma, which introduced a Pottery Barn mobile iOS app late last year, per Consumer Goods Technology’s Liz Dominguez. The move also comes following an announcement by the company in September that it’s investing in AI technology “to deliver more targeted communications and gain a more holistic view of consumer behaviors,” Dominguez notes.

The takeaway: As the death of the browser cookie draws near, Williams Sonoma’s app strategy can help it master data collection and personalization across its retail brands, while also giving its customers a more seamless mobile shopping experience.

Justin’s Boots partners with the Texas Rangers

Justin’s Boots has signed a partnership deal with the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball team, making the brand the team’s official boot, per Footwear News’ Stephen Garner. The partnership will include an activation by the Texas-based footwear company called “Give ’Em The Boot,” set to take place at every regular season home game any time the opposing team switches pitchers mid-game. “Justin’s ‘Give ’Em The Boot’ promotion will take center stage, and fans will have a chance to win a free pair of boots,” Garner reports. In another aspect of the partnership, the brand will enable photo ops for fans with an oversized boot at Globe Life Field.

The takeaway: As the Western wear market continues to heat up (thanks, “Yellowstone” and Beyoncé), Justin’s is seizing the opportunity to create some Instagram-worthy buzz with this IRL activation.

Walmart expands its retail media business capabilities to aid brands and sellers of all types

Walmart is expanding its retail media business Walmart Connect to provide access to businesses of all sizes and types to “help boost discovery of brands,” per a company statement. This includes expanded access to onsite display for emerging brands (including third-party marketplace sellers), offsite media opportunities for non-endemic brands that don’t sell with Walmart but offer “complementary products and services” (i.e., automotive, financial services and travel) and “localized self-serve support tools and education” to assist international sellers. As Ad Age’s Jack Neff notes, additional changes to Walmart’s retail media offering include allowing search ads against brand terms, including those of competitors; management of in-store campaigns through the self-service Walmart Ad Center; and a machine-learning tool for building, optimizing and assessing campaign creative. The point of these updates, Senior VP and General Manager of Walmart Connect Rich Lehrfeld told Neff, is to “help more marketers use Walmart Connect more fully.”

The takeaway: Walmart is leaving no stone unturned as it seeks to grow its already massive retail media business.

