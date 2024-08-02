Welcome to The Week in Direct-to-Consumer, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news in the DTC space.

Little Spoon and Graza partner on “ Little Drizzle ” meals for kids

DTC kids’ food brand Little Spoon has teamed up with DTC olive oil brand Graza for the new “Little Drizzle” collection, Food & Wine’s Stacey Leasca reports. Available in two variations — Sweet’ n Savory Summer Harvest Babyblends and Mediterranean-style Chicken Bravas Biteables — the meals are meant to help parents “introduce a diverse range of ingredients right from the beginning,” Little Spoon Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Angela Vranich said in a statement. Previously: “Ad Age explores the marketing journey and strategy of hot DTC olive oil brand Graza,” as we noted in the Jan. 12 edition of this column.

Digital Brands Group updates progress on new DTC strategy

Digital-first lifestyle brands portfolio Digital Brands Group (DBG) on Wednesday shared details about its new DTC strategy, highlighting DSTLD’s deployment of its “Build Your Own Bundle” clothing offering. In mid-June, DSTLD launched the BYOB program — which “focuses on driving significant customer value through discounts offered to customers who bundle multiple units in one purchase” — and has since seen a 144% increase in orders, as well as a 400%+ increase in orders when the BYOB promotion is featured in email campaigns, per the announcement. Previously: “Digital Brands Group announces retail store expansion plan,” as we noted in the Jan. 26 edition of this column.

Hoka continues to see strong DTC sales growth

In its Q1 2024 earnings, Deckers-owned athletic shoe and apparel brand Hoka continued to drive growth for the Deckers Brands portfolio; Hoka saw net sales in the quarter ended June 30 rise 30% year-over-year to $545.2 million, Retail Dive’s Nate Delesline III reports. Deckers’ Q1 DTC net sales across the Deckers portfolio were up 24% year-over-year, led by Hoka’s 33% DTC revenue jump, Delesline adds. Previously: “DTC sales are a big boost for Deckers,” as we noted in the May 31 edition of this column.