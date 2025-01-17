Welcome to The Week in Data, MarTech and AI, a weekly roundup from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding the technology–driven transformation of marketing.

The bell tolls for TikTok — What do marketers think?

FTC action upends General Motors and OnStar data-sharing practices

Federal regulators are taking action against General Motors and its OnStar subsidiary for allegedly collecting and selling driver location and other sensitive information from connected cars without properly informing consumers and getting their consent. Under a proposed settlement just announced, GM and OnStar would be barred from sharing that information to consumer reporting agencies for five years. They will also be required to reform consumer disclosure practices to provide greater transparency, according to a Federal Trade Commission press release. The FTC alleges that GM used misleading enrollment processes to get people to sign up for the OnStar safety and security system. In announcing the complaint and proposed settlement, the FTC also issued general guidance on data-collection business practices. Among the takeaways: “Get affirmative express consent before collecting or sharing data” and “Tell the whole truth about why you’re collecting data.”

At NRF, American Eagle Outfitters CMO advises caution on AI

The idea sounds enticing enough: using generative AI to meet demands for more content. But marketers who move too fast may find themselves stuck inside a technology trap, American Eagle Outfitters CMO Craig Brommers said during a panel discussion at the National Retail Federation Big Show in Manhattan this week, per Peter Adams of Marketing Dive. “What I worry about is the potential of generic creative,” Brommers said, stressing the importance of authenticity. “When we have to compete with the big boys and big girls at Amazon, Walmart, et cetera, we have to stand out brand-first, and that will be a trick.”

OpenAI to fund Axios AI newsrooms

AdExchanger: Google lifting prohibition on fingerprinting