Nvidia introduces technology platform for creating AI agents

At CES this week, Nvidia introduced AI Blueprints, a platform for developers that simplifies the creation of AI agents. In a blog post , Nvidia describes AI agents as “knowledge robots” that can “reason, plan and take action” in automating multi-step, complex workflows across the enterprise. In its announcement, Nvidia highlighted the release of several AI Blueprints, including two with relevance to marketers: one for agents that provide real-time insights from video and one for automatically creating podcast-style dialogues from complex PDF reports.

“ Cognitive digital brains ” : R eport highlights t he importance of trust for autonomous AI

Separate from CES, Accenture just issued its Technology Vision 2025 report, which calls on managers to prepare for an “imminent world in which AI is everywhere and acting autonomously on behalf of people” through AI agents, ZDNet’s Vala Afshar reports. Accenture points out that the development of agents requires a paradigm shift regarding the extent to which organizations are willing to trust AI to make its own decisions. Current systems tend to be rules-based and predictable, Accenture says, while AI agents act as “cognitive digital brains” that can take action on their own. “After all,” the report states, “we can only let systems be as autonomous as we trust them.”

