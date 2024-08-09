Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Pop-Tarts launches giant Pop-Tarts Party Pastry
Pop-Tarts just announced the release of a new product meant to help people channel the “sweet feeling of freedom you felt as a kid,” per a Kellanova statement. Seventy-three times larger than a traditional Pop-Tart, the new limited-edition Pop-Tarts Party Pastry is big enough to serve, well, 73 people. Fans in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago can personalize their Party Pastry with “frosting phrases” customized to their occasion, and have it delivered direct to their doorstep in a three-foot-tall Pop-Tarts box. The price: $60 (in honor of Pop-Tart’s 60th birthday) at shop.poptarts.com.
Previously: “Pop-Tarts announces college bowl with edible mascot,” from an earlier edition of this column.
See also: “Mars in Advanced Talks to Buy Cheez-It, Eggo Maker Kellanova” (The Wall Street Journal)
Hot Pockets debuts limited-edition BBQ Sauce to celebrate the return of its BBQ Recipe Beef variety
Hot Pockets just launched its first-ever condiment to celebrate the return of its BBQ Recipe Beef offering. Inspired by the barbecue sauce used in that variety — which has a tangy, sweet and smoky flavor profile — Hot Pockets’ limited-edition “pocket-sized” BBQ Sauce allows fans to enjoy the condiment wherever they go, “from picnics to grill outs and tailgates,” per a brand statement. On Aug. 14 and Aug. 21, fans can visit hotpockets.com/bbqsauce for their chance to receive a complimentary jar of Hot Pocket BBQ Sauce, while supplies last.
Oreo collaborates with PopUp Bagels on limited-time Cookies and Cream Cheese
Oreo and PopUp Bagels just announced a collaboration on a menu item called Cookies and Cream Cheese Made With Oreo. Available for a limited time at PopUp Bagels locations Aug. 14-20, the collaboration combines PopUp Bagels’ schmear with the “crunch and iconic flavor of Oreo cookies,” per a brand statement. Fans can begin pre-ordering on Aug. 11 at PopupBagels.com.
Previously: “Oreo to release limited-edition Star Wars cookie packs,” from the May 17 edition of this column.
Velveeta seizes on #cheesewheelpasta trend with WheelVeeta
Velveeta this week aimed to bring “big cheese energy to life like never before,” per a brand statement. The new WheelVeeta experience features Velveeta Shells tossed in Velveeta cheese and served in a Velveeta cheese wheel, with toppings including fresh lobster, black truffle and fried shallots. Available to order at Bounce Sporting Club’s Montauk, New York, and Delray, Florida, locations, the limited-time offering leverages the hot #cheesewheelpasta (aka Pasta alla Ruota) social media trend — a viral dish made with freshly cooked pasta coated in cheese and served in a hollowed-out parmesan cheese wheel. The Wheelveeta is an extension of the Kraft Heinz–owned brand’s La Dolce Velveeta creative platform, focused on “unapologetically embracing outrageous pleasure.” Velveeta fans can try the WheelVeeta, while supplies last, by making reservations now through Aug. 15 at Bounce’s Montauk location on Resy.com and its Delray location at OpenTable.com.
Previously: “Hellmann’s launches one-day Parisian-style café to promote the pairing of French fries and mayo,” from the July 26 edition of this column.
5 Gum to host “secret” rave featuring a performance by Zedd
5 Gum just announced plans to host a New York City rave featuring a performance by Grammy Award–winning artist Zedd — an event designed to align with the brand’s “mission to stimulate all 5 senses, fuel adventure and encourage fans to live in the moment,” per a Mars statement. To get into the event, set to take place Aug. 22, fans will first have to find its secret location in one of the city’s bodegas by following a series of clues dropped on 5 Gum’s and Zedd’s social media channels. The first 25 fans to discover and visit the location in advance on the day of the event will receive a glow-in-the-dark 5 Gum x Zedd pack that will grant them entry to the rave, where Zedd will perform new tracks from his upcoming album “TELOS” before its official release on Aug. 30.
Previously: “Bacardí releases limited-edition vinyl with Camila Cabello,” from the July 26 edition of this column.
