Pop-Tarts launches giant Pop-Tarts Party Pastry

Pop-Tarts just announced the release of a new product meant to help people channel the “sweet feeling of freedom you felt as a kid,” per a Kellanova statement. Seventy-three times larger than a traditional Pop-Tart, the new limited-edition Pop-Tarts Party Pastry is big enough to serve, well, 73 people. Fans in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago can personalize their Party Pastry with “frosting phrases” customized to their occasion, and have it delivered direct to their doorstep in a three-foot-tall Pop-Tarts box. The price: $60 (in honor of Pop-Tart’s 60th birthday) at shop.poptarts.com.

