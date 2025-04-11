Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Miller High Life launches music platform with debut of beer-infused vinyl record “Dive Bar Sounds”

Molson Coors brand Miller High Life just announced the launch of a music platform “honoring the authentic moments where great music and The Champagne of Beers come together,” per a brand announcement. The Soundtrack to the High Life platform is kicking off with the release of an album, “Dive Bar Sounds.” Literally infused with Miller High Life — the beer was mixed into the vinyl during the manufacturing process — the record has seven original tracks including “Welcome to the Dive,” which features the sounds of pool balls intermingled with “subtle notes of the classic High Life jingle.” Fans 21 and older can pre-order “Dive Bar Sounds” for $18 at millerhighlife.com/divebarsounds beginning April 10. The Soundtrack to the High Life platform will also feature activations including sponsorship of Teddy Swims’ 2025 North American tour, a High Life–branded Fender guitar giveaway and credits redeemable on TouchTunes digital jukeboxes.

Previously: “Bacardí releases limited-edition vinyl with Camila Cabello,” from the July 26, 2024 edition of this column.

More limited-time releases: