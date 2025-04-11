Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Miller High Life launches music platform with debut of beer-infused vinyl record “Dive Bar Sounds”
Molson Coors brand Miller High Life just announced the launch of a music platform “honoring the authentic moments where great music and The Champagne of Beers come together,” per a brand announcement. The Soundtrack to the High Life platform is kicking off with the release of an album, “Dive Bar Sounds.” Literally infused with Miller High Life — the beer was mixed into the vinyl during the manufacturing process — the record has seven original tracks including “Welcome to the Dive,” which features the sounds of pool balls intermingled with “subtle notes of the classic High Life jingle.” Fans 21 and older can pre-order “Dive Bar Sounds” for $18 at millerhighlife.com/divebarsounds beginning April 10. The Soundtrack to the High Life platform will also feature activations including sponsorship of Teddy Swims’ 2025 North American tour, a High Life–branded Fender guitar giveaway and credits redeemable on TouchTunes digital jukeboxes.
Previously: “Bacardí releases limited-edition vinyl with Camila Cabello,” from the July 26, 2024 edition of this column.
More limited-time releases:
- “Reese’s PB&J Sandwich Kit Features Chocolatey Bread & More” (Trend Hunter)
- “C4 launches limited-edition energy drink in champagne bottle” (FoodBev Media)
- “Wisconsin Cheese debuts Kentucky Derby-inspired headwear” (Dairy Foods Magazine)
- “Friskies launches cat-inspired board game” (Pet Food Industry)
- “Heineken Unveils a Phone Case That Flips Your Phone over When It Hears ‘Cheers’” (Little Black Book)
- ICYMI: “Red’s burritos, in love with air fryers, is making lingerie for them” (Ad Age)
Mtn Dew releases personal care line with Blind Barber to promote new Baja Cabo Citrus flavor
PepsiCo-owned Mtn Dew is teaming up with grooming brand Blind Barber to promote the release of its limited-edition flavor Mtn Dew Baja Cabo Citrus. The Beach Bound Collection, Trend Hunter’s Debra John reports, is about “personal care products with tropical, coastal vibes.” The Beach Bound Refresh Kit includes a Baja Blast–scented shampoo bar, body bar and body lotion, while the Beach Bound Body Spray Set includes a pair of sprays — one with a scent inspired by Baja Blast and the other by Baja Cabo Citrus. Both kits will be available starting April 16, with the Refresh Kit available at Blind Barber locations and at BlindBarber.com, and the Body Spray Set available on Mtn Dew’s TikTok Shop.
Previously: “Mtn Dew celebrates the coming of summer with new limited-time America-themed flavors and a giveaway,” from the June 14, 2024 edition of this column.
More brand collabs and partnerships:
- “TRESemmé X Red Clay Provisions Unveil ‘Hot Gloss’ Hot Honey” (Trend Hunter)
- “Why Minute Maid is teaming with WWE to punch up its new brand platform” (Marketing Dive)
- “Tarte Drops Edible Cherries with Trü Frü Amid Cherry Girl Aesthetic” (Happi)
- “Hot Pockets, Hidden Valley Ranch team up on sandwiches” (Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery)
- “goodr and Cheetos Launch Eyewear Collection” (License Global)
- “James Avery and Blue Bell Partnered on a Treat-Inspired Design” (Trend Hunter)
- “Palace collabs with Dr. Martens” (Fashion Dive)
- “Liquid Death, MaryRuth Organics team up to give you clown-killing dreams” (Ad Age)
- “Hershey’s Chocolate Is Getting Its Own Movie By The Mean Girls Director — Here’s What It’s About” (Tasting Table)
- “Malibu Rum Taps Brian Cox To Push Back Against Overwork Culture” (MediaPost)
- “Aperol Returns as the Official Spritz Partner of Coachella” (Trend Hunter)
- “Beyoncé’s Cécred tells real women’s stories in first brand campaign” (Marketing Dive)
Life partners with Welly and lifestyle influencers to promote new functional cereal line Mighty Life
Quaker Oats‘ Life cereal, which started rolling out a new offering called Mighty Life in January, is now partnering with health and wellness brand Welly and lifestyle influencers Alisha Williams and Britt Horton to spread the word, Ad Age’s Erika Wheless reports. The campaign is meant to encourage consumers to try Mighty Life Immunity Support Strawberry Blueberry Bliss and Mighty Life Healthy Bone Support Very Vanilla by driving visits to MightyLifeKit.com. There, visitors can enter to win merchandise, including kits featuring one box of each cereal variety and Welly limited-edition bandages.
More product launches and expansions:
- “Wells Enterprises introduces Trolli Gummi Pops” (Dairy Foods Magazine)
- “Nestlé brings Maison Perrier sparkling non-alcoholic cocktails to US” (Food Dive)
- “Vanilla Suede Is Febreze’s 2025 Scent of the Year” (Happi)
- “For the First Time in 70 Years, Maker’s Mark Is Releasing a New Type of Whiskey” (Food & Wine)
- “Two Spoons introduces GLP-1 friendly high-protein ice cream” (Dairy Foods Magazine)
- “BrewDog Kitchen Shares Rubs, Sauces & Seasonings” (Trend Hunter)