In brief: The USPS’s financial performance improved in FY 2026 ended Sept. 30; however, volumes continued to decline as revenue increased. The Postal Service said it will continue to rely on price increases as a core strategy to improve its finances. Fuel surcharges are pushing up prices in paper markets. And Quad is monitoring the ratification process after the Pacific Maritime Association and ILWU Local 26 reached a tentative contract agreement covering security watchmen at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach; the agreement averted a strike.
Built on our roots as a printer, mail industry partner and logistics leader, Quad is a marketing experience (MX) company focused on delivering streamlined solutions at scale to our clients. As the largest USPS customer, we are uniquely positioned to provide clients with best practices and insights on the latest postal, paper and logistics topics. If you have any questions or concerns during these challenging times for our industry, contact your Quad representative. We’ll tap our in-house experts to investigate and get you the answers you need.
USPS reports improved financial results for FY 2026
The USPS reported↗ that for FY 2026 (October 2025 through September 2026), its net loss was reduced by nearly 28% to $6.5 billion compared to $9 billion in FY 2025.
The agency attributed the improvement to a $2.4 billion increase in operating revenue, along with a $2.4 billion decrease in workers’ compensation expenses and a $277 million decrease in retirement expenses. The USPS’s annual operating revenue rose 3% to $82.9 billion in FY 2026.
The revenue increases came despite lower volumes in all mail categories.
Despite the volume declines, the USPS stated, “Price increases have been and will continue to be part of the Postal Service’s strategy in achieving long-term financial sustainability. These changes also provide better alignment between the Postal Service and its competitors within the shipping industry.”
In its earnings release, the Postal Service again asked that Congress enact structural changes to its business model to help address the USPS’s financial issues.
Postmaster General (PMG) David Steiner emphasized that point when he spoke separately to the Board of Governors about the FY 2026 earnings report.
“As I’ve been saying in many venues, the Postal Service cannot be financially strong in the long term without fundamental changes to our legislatively dictated business model,” Steiner said, as reported by Politico↗. “We require congressional attention and action, and we require action fast.”
Complete FY 2026 financial details can be found here↗.
USPS Board of Governors approves January Competitive price increase
The USPS Board of Governors has approved an average 5.9% domestic Competitive price increase for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select to start Jan. 17, 2027. The decision was officially announced Nov. 12↗ and filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) for review.
As a reminder, only Market Dominant prices are generally limited to once-per-fiscal-year general rate adjustments (the next is expected in July 2027).
The January Competitive products price change (pending PRC review) includes proposals to:
Miscellaneous updates
USPS delivery performance
While the volume of mail entering the USPS system continues to increase as we begin the peak holiday season, October mail processed as expected overall. However, early volume of mail in-home was a bit less than normal mid-month. Columbus Day, observed as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in some states and cities, fell on Oct. 12. With no regular mail delivery that day, it extended the in-home window by one day. We will continue to monitor the next few weeks closely.
Below are the average in-home curves for Quad’s Marketing Mail clients that used our IMsight application to track their mail across the specified weeks.
|Week of 10/04
|Week of 10/11
|Week of 10/18
|Week of 10/25
|Early
|23%
|13%
|11%
|19%
|Day 1
|48%
|35%
|30%
|42%
|Day 2
|68%
|58%
|48%
|63%
|Day 3
|84%
|77%
|70%
|82%
|Day 4
|92%
|90%
|86%
|92%
|1 Day late
|96%
|93%
|93%
|95%
The Sectional Center Facilities (SCFs) below struggled to hit the 70% in-home average USPS Service Standard for Flat mail. Letter mail moved according to Service Standards throughout the country.
|Entry type
|City
|Percent in-home by
Service Standard
|SCF
|Harrisburg, Pa.
|67%
|SCF
|Rapid City, S.D.
|67%
USPS volume
Mail volume numbers during October and early November were affected by campaign mail ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
|Mail volume for the week ended
November 7, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Down
1.9%
|▼
|Packages
|Up
3.7%
|▲
|Single Piece
|Down
12.1%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Down
6.9%
|▼
|Marketing Mail
|Down
8.0%
|▼
|Periodicals
|Up
3.4%
|▲
|Mail volume for the week ended
October 31, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
20.7%
|▲
|Packages
|Up
4.7%
|▲
|Single Piece
|Down
6.3%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Up
1.0%
|▲
|Marketing Mail
|Up
7.7%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
1.2%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
October 24, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
17.2%
|▲
|Packages
|Up
1.2%
|▲
|Single Piece
|Down
2.6%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Up
1.9%
|▲
|Marketing Mail
|Up
39.6%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
1.6%
|▼
|Mail volume for the week ended
October 17, compared to last year
|Total Mail Volume
|Up
11.4%
|▲
|Packages
|Down
0.2%
|▼
|Single Piece
|Down
6.9%
|▼
|Presort First Class
|Up
11.0%
|▲
|Marketing Mail
|Up
36.9%
|▲
|Periodicals
|Down
26.1%
|▼
Paper market
No new developments are significantly affecting paper markets as of this writing, but fuel surcharges imposed by paper producers continue to drive up prices.
Logistics
During our busiest time of year, Quad’s logistics team remains focused on serving clients reliably amid volatile supply chain conditions.
As always, your Quad representative will work diligently to find you the lowest rates with the most efficient transportation available.