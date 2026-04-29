MXRx offers practical, prescriptive advice to marketers facing specific challenges.

Q. I lead retail marketing for a CPG challenger “better for you” snack brand. We started out primarily DTC, but we’ve been ramping up our brick-and-mortar presence as the buzz around our hero products has prompted some major national retailers to come knocking. One of our retail suitors has presented us with an endcap opportunity to help us make a splash as we launch into their stores. This is exciting, but it’s also going to be incredibly expensive to do right. If we move forward, how do we make the most of the opportunity and maximize ROI? We really need this to pay off.

A. Retail endcaps — displays at the end of store aisles — can definitely drive sales if done smartly and strategically. For instance, one emerging hydration brand that Quad has worked with saw a 40% sales lift after launching a dynamic endcap at a major national big-box retailer.

To maximize your endcap’s potential impact, start with an inventory of all the variables you’ll need to manage. Here’s a strategic checklist to evaluate your endcap opportunity holistically: