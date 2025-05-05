Welcome to Marketing to Gen Z, a regular column from Quad Insights. In this installment, we take a look at this demographic’s food and flavor preferences — and how CPG and restaurant marketers are reacting to them. (For a primer on this generation, see“Why marketers continue to be fixated on Gen Z.”)

Nearly half of Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) in the U.S. identifies as non-white, according a Pew Research Center analysis of the latest Census Bureau data. Coupled with the fact that 22% of Gen Z have at least one immigrant parent, it’s not surprising that this generation’s food and flavor preferences are incredibly varied.

What trends are emerging when it comes to Gen Z’s food consumption? Some insights:

  • A November 2024 report from Rubix Foods — a provider of flavors and ingredients for restaurants and manufacturers — offers a broad look at Gen Z trends when it comes to food, revealing a proclivity for heat-plus-sweet, “swicy” flavors (think honey pepper or sweet Thai chili), “global” flavors, unique takes on ranch and, of course, pickles. In fact, 78% of Gen Zers surveyed for the study said they either like or love spicy foods and flavors, while 66% say they’re more likely to purchase a food item if it’s advertised as spicy. When it comes to sweet and spicy flavor combinations, 45% of Gen Zers said they love these flavors and 23% consume them often. Floral flavors are also popular among this age group, with 67% saying they’re interested in seeing more food and beverages with floral-infused flavors, such as hibiscus and lavender.

  • Sauces — particularly hot sauce — are, well, hot among younger consumers, as Technomic’s 2024 “Flavor Consumer Trend Report” indicates,