Welcome to Marketing to Gen Z, a regular column from Quad Insights. In this installment, we take a look at this demographic’s food and flavor preferences — and how CPG and restaurant marketers are reacting to them. (For a primer on this generation, see “Why marketers continue to be fixated on Gen Z.”)
Nearly half of Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) in the U.S. identifies as non-white, according a Pew Research Center analysis of the latest Census Bureau data. Coupled with the fact that 22% of Gen Z have at least one immigrant parent, it’s not surprising that this generation’s food and flavor preferences are incredibly varied.