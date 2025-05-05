— a provider of flavors and ingredients for restaurants and manufacturers — offers a broad look at Gen Z trends when it comes to food, revealing a proclivity for heat-plus-sweet, “swicy” flavors (think honey pepper or sweet Thai chili), “global” flavors, unique takes on ranch and, of course, pickles. In fact, 78% of Gen Zers surveyed for the study said they either like or love spicy foods and flavors, while 66% say they’re more likely to purchase a food item if it’s advertised as spicy. When it comes to sweet and spicy flavor combinations, 45% of Gen Zers said they love these flavors and 23% consume them often. Floral flavors are also popular among this age group, with 67% saying they’re interested in seeing more food and beverages with floral-infused flavors, such as hibiscus and lavender.