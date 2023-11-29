$38 billion

The amount that consumers spent online during the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, according to a report from Adobe Analytics, per CNBC. The total surpassed Adobe’s projections of $37.2 billion.

31.5%

The percentage of shoppers who immediately purchase a newly discovered brand or product while browsing in-store, according to a recent Insider Intelligence / eMarketer survey. This is compared to the 19.1% and 10.4% who do the same when browsing retail sites and brand sites, respectively.

5.7%

The rate at which the total brand value of the top 100 brands — as tracked by Interbrand — grew in 2023, compared to last year’s 16% growth, according to Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2023 report, per Marketing Dive. Topping the list was Apple for the 11th consecutive year.

$870 million

The value of Berkshire Hathaway shares that Warren Buffett donated to four family-run charities the day before Thanksgiving, per CNN Business. The donations are an annual tradition for the American business magnate and investor, as part of a pledge made in 2006 to systematically donate a portion of his $120 billion wealth.

$1 billion

The amount that investment management company BlackRock announced its Evergreen Infrastructure fund is approaching in client commitments from European founding partners. The fund invests in North American and European infrastructure businesses that are focused on the transition to clean energy and energy security.

318%

The projected increase in how much organizations plan to use AI for customer support in 2024, according to Hootsuite’s Social Media Trends 2024 report.

53%

The percentage of U.S. adults ages 18 to 29 who say they will use TikTok for holiday shopping this season — 17% higher than the percentage of U.S. adults of all ages who said the same — according to a Digiday+ Research survey.

26.9%

The percentage of the online grocery market that Walmart is on track to control by the end of 2024 — further edging out Amazon, which is projected to drop to 18.5% during that same time — according to a forecast from Insider Intelligence.

4%

The percentage increase in traffic at U.S. gourmet coffee and tea quick-service restaurants in September compared to the previous year, according to a newly released Circana report. The research company attributes the increase to the return to office by a growing number of employees.

938

The number of sports sponsorship deals that Coca-Cola launched globally in 2023, according to a SponsorUnited report, per Marketing Brew. That’s nearly two times the number of sports sponsorships launched this year by Pepsi, which had the second highest number (499).