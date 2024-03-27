From projected Easter season spending to the share of Gen Zers who prefer user-generated videos to those on streaming services, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$22.4 billion

Projected consumer spending this Easter season, according to the National Retail Federation and Proper Insights & Analytics’ annual survey, per Retail Brew.

5.6%

Projected U.S. ad industry revenue growth for 2024, excluding political ads, according to Madison and Wall analyst Brian Wieser, per Ad Age.

60%

The share of Gen Zers who say they prefer to watch user-generated content videos over content from streaming services because it’s easier to find something to watch, per a Deloitte survey of more than 3,500 online consumers, per The Wrap.

8

The length in years of a new deal signed between the German Football Association (DFB) and Nike, which will become the official kit supplier for national soccer teams beginning in 2027, per CNN Business. The move signals the end of DFB’s more than 70-year partnership with Adidas, which will conclude in 2026.

$320 million

Ibotta’s 2023 revenue, per Reuters. The Walmart-backed cash-back rewards program provider — which boasts more than 800 clients, including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestlé — filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday but did not disclose the size of the offering.

23 cents

The cost of an individual banana at Trader Joe’s as of this week, representing a 21% jump in price (from 19 cents), per CNBC. A representative for the retailer attributed the increase — the first-ever for bananas at Trader Joe’s — to rising costs. This marks a divergence from January data showing that while inflation has driven up the price of most food items, bananas have largely remained immune, as we noted in the March 6 edition of “10 Marketing, Media and Industry Statistics to Know Now.”

57%

The percentage of shoppers purchasing fruits and vegetables from mass retailers and supercenters in 2024, representing a shift away from traditional grocery stores as shoppers prioritize formats with “everyday low-price positioning,” according to FMI—The Food Industry Association’s most recent Power of Produce report, per Grocery Dive.

$20 billion

Forecasted offsite programmatic retail media spending in the U.S. in 2024, contributing to a 30% increase in spending on retail media networks, according to a new report from Advertiser Perceptions.

9.07 million

The average combined number of viewers across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV through the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, known as “March Madness,” per The Associated Press.

7 in 10

The share of U.S. and U.K. marketers who increased their spend on generative AI creator content last year, according to a survey from influencer marketing agency Billion Dollar Boy, per Campaign US.