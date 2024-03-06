From the growth of private label products to the price of a commercial during the Oscars telecast, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

20.7%

The share of grocery industry units sold in 2023 that were private label products, setting a new record, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s 2024 Private Label Report, per Grocery Dive.

$699

The price of a limited-edition SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X console released by Microsoft this week, per The Verge.

11.5%

The spike in revenue experienced by movie theater chain AMC Entertainment in Q4 2023 compared to the same quarter a year prior, according to the company’s recent earnings call, per the Los Angeles Times. Concert films “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” and “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” are largely credited with driving this growth.

62 cents

The average monthly price for a pound of bananas in January, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, per Axios. As inflation has driven up food prices, bananas have remained largely immune.

10.6%

The proportion of time spent on mobile phones that games account for, according to a study conducted by Digital Turbine in partnership with Apptopia, per VentureBeat. Despite high participation rates, games only capture 3.9% of total mobile ad spend.

$6.6 billion

The value of a follow-up offer from real estate investment firms Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management to acquire Macy’s, following the department store chain’s rejection of their previous offer valued at $5.8 billion, per ABC News. The new all-cash proposal includes $24 for each of the remaining shares of Macy’s stock not currently owned by the firms.

$69,000

The amount that Bitcoin was trading above as of Tuesday morning — an all-time high for the digital currency, which experienced a two-year decline that contributed to a destabilization of the entire crypto market — per CNN Business.

55.5 million

The number of U.S. households reporting ownership of an individual retirement account (IRA) as of mid-2023, according to newly released data from the Investment Company Institute, per 401(k) Specialist.

215,625

The estimated number of people employed in the U.S. motion picture and video industry, per the U.S. Census Bureau. This includes producers, directors, actors, dancers, choreographers, music directors and composers. The 96th edition of the industry’s “event of the year,” the Academy Awards, takes place this Sunday, March 10.

$2.2 million

The approximate upper-range amount that ABC has reportedly been seeking for each 30-second ad during the Academy Awards broadcast this Sunday, according to Variety.