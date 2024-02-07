From Valentine’s Day spending to the phenomenal growth of retail media, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$25.8 billion

The amount that shoppers plan to spend this Valentine’s Day, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. This includes money spent on significant others, family members, “galantines” (i.e., girlfriends) and classmates, with spending on significant others expected to reach a new high of $14.2 billion.

21.8%

The share of total U.S. ad spending that retail media will account for by 2027 — reflecting an 8.8% jump over four years — according to an Insider Intelligence / eMarketer forecast.

$2.35 billion

NFL team sponsorship revenue for the 2023 season — a 15% year-over-year increase — according to SponsorUnited’s NFL Marketing Partnerships 2023 Report.

13%

The share of consumers who are opposed to ad tiers in streaming, compared to 36% last year, according to new research from consumer insights company Disqo, per Ad Age.

$250 million

The reported price tag of a new multiyear deal between Joe Rogan and audio streaming service Spotify to air his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” per The Wall Street Journal. Through the new agreement, Spotify will no longer hold exclusive rights to the show, which will soon be available on platforms including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube, per Variety.

69%

The amount by which Meta’s profits grew year-over-year in 2023, for a total of $39 billion, per CNN Business.

$1 million

The amount that Burger King will reward to the person who submits the best new idea for a customized Whopper, per Food & Wine. Now through March 17, fans can submit their ideas to the Million Dollar Whopper Contest, adding up to eight toppings. The winning creation will also be added to Burger King menus across the country.

1,591

The number of AI-related patent applications submitted by IBM, earning it the top spot on the list of companies with the most AI-related patent applications over the last five years, according to an analysis by IFI Claims, per Axios.

$151.1 billion

The amount that enterprise spending on generative AI solutions is projected to reach in 2027 — nearly eight times the amount spent in 2023 — according to an International Data Corporation forecast, per Insider Intelligence / eMarketer.

33%

The share of U.S. adults who say they use TikTok, according to a Pew Research Center survey, per Marketing Brew. That figure compares to two years ago when TikTok usage among Americans 18 and older was at 21%.