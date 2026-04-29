Quad will hold a live webcast and conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through the investor relations section of Quad’s website at quad.com/investor-relations. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 877-328-5508 (USA) or 412-317-5424 (International). Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207595/1039c288a66.

The webcast replay will be available through the investor relations section of Quad’s website.