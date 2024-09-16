In the moments when a patient’s life is in his hands — as it is several times a week — New York neurosurgeon Dr. Theodore Schwartz compartmentalizes.
Standing in the spotlight of the operating room, with so much at stake, he says he moves through a complicated and detailed task list just as he would if he were building, say, a model ship.
Post-surgery, when he steps into the waiting room where anxious family members await news, the enormity of it all comes into focus.
“You can just see in their faces — the emotional impact,” Schwartz tells Quad Chief Marketing Officer Josh Golden in the latest episode of Quad’s “Building Blocks” video series. “And I can’t tell you how many times… they will start crying, hold out their arms and say, ‘Can I hug you?’ And then they just grab you and squeeze you. And you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ It’s this realization… That’s what it’s all about.”
Schwartz — who has twice performed surgery on Golden, most recently in January — visited “Building Blocks” upon the release his critically acclaimed new book “Gray Matters: A Biography of Brain Surgery,” published by Dutton in August.
In it, Schwartz traces the history of neurosurgery from its inception to today, illustrating points along the way with historical brain trauma cases such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the sudden collapse and death of actor Natasha Richardson following a skiing accident.
The decision to write a book, Schwartz tells Golden, came from his desire to bridge the gap between neurosurgery and the general public — “so someone could pick it up and really understand what it is that we do, how incredible a job it is, and how we impact society and culture.”
It is a job, he says, that requires intense focus and has interesting parallels to performing, says Schwartz, who briefly considered a career in music.
Surgeons stand center stage in a room often referred to as an “operating theater,” where failure has severe consequences and “there is so much on the line…. It’s about just being totally present in the moment and not being distracted by anything else,” Schwartz says.
The focus and flow required of a brain surgeon offers lessons for other professions, Schwartz adds.
The brain itself — a biological computer constantly processing and calculating — is always on. “If you are focused on the sensory world around you,” he says, “it’s a distraction. If your phone is going off constantly and you’re reacting, then you aren’t creating.”
For more of this fascinating, candid conversation between a doctor and his patient — Schwartz and Golden — watch the full “Building Blocks” episode here:
