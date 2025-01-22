February 2025 marketing calendar
Conferences, events, industry gatherings — plus big cultural moments to watch out for
February 2
WestPack & Sustainable Manufacturing Expo
WestPack, which bills itself as “the leading event showcasing the latest innovation and excellence in packaging solutions,” is joining forces with the Sustainable Manufacturing Expo this year. “By co-locating with a show entirely focused on sustainability,” per WestPack’s organizers, “we aim to attract a qualified audience, including major Food and Beverage Consumer Package Goods companies under pressure to package sustainably.”
February 9
Super Bowl LIX
The biggest day of the year for TV advertisers. (Some sort of football championship game also happens at the Super Bowl, we’re told?) Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the halftime show.
February 10-12
The Packaging Conference
This three-day conference offers attendees opportunities to learn about innovations in packaging design, technology and sustainability across the packaging supply chain — from equipment manufacturers and label makers to buyers at CPG brands.
February 11-12
Product-Led Summit
The Product-Led Summit promises to deliver “the groundbreaking case studies, proven strategies and real-world solutions you need to build exceptional products.” Guest speakers from Google, Visa, Dish Network, Walmart and others are set to discuss topics ranging from AI-integrated product development to crafting compelling narratives.
February 11-12
Millennium Alliance Transformational CMO Assembly
Technology and business educational advisory firm The Millennium Alliance is hosting the 30th edition of an event designed to give CMOs the opportunity to “meet face-to-face and connect on the current trends and challenges the industry is facing.” As part of the two-day gathering, Quad is partnering with the firm to host a roundtable titled “Can Your Brand Deliver What Consumers Expect?” Experts will discuss the importance of an omnichannel strategy to delivering a unified, holistic customer experience — and how marketers can bridge digital and physical marketing to captivate and convert audiences. Quad’s own Erin Slater will be in attendance.
February 12-13
Luxe Pack Los Angeles
Luxe Pack brings together primary and secondary packaging suppliers with leading brands and retailers to discuss packaging innovation, design and trends across industries. Running concurrently with MakeUp in Los Angeles (see below), guests can access both events with one badge. (In a statement titled “We Are Los Angeles Strong” on its website, Luxe Pack notes that “Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone impacted by the devastating fires sweeping through our beloved Los Angeles community.” The event’s venue, the Los Angeles Convention Center, has not been directly affected by the L.A. wildfires.)
February 12-13
MakeUp in Los Angeles
Taking place alongside Luxe Pack Los Angeles (see above), MakeUp in Los Angeles is a B2B gathering of skincare and makeup suppliers, brands and retailers.