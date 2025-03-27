Built on our roots as a printer, mail industry partner and logistics leader, Quad is a marketing experience (MX) company focused on delivering streamlined solutions at scale to our clients. As the largest USPS customer, we are uniquely positioned to provide clients with best practices and insights on the latest postal, paper and logistics topics. If you have any questions or concerns during these challenging times for our industry, contact your Quad representative. We’ll tap our in-house experts to investigate and get you the answers you need.

In brief: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy departs. The USPS is providing additional guidance to mailers about proposed price and product changes, while also forcefully rejecting the Postal Regulatory Commission’s (PRC) critical advisory opinion on service standards. Price increases and cuts in production continue in the paper industry, while the logistics market scrambles to react to the changing tariffs picture.

Postal

On Monday, March 24, United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy informed the USPS Board of Governors that he was stepping down effective immediately. “It is with great pride that I pass the baton to Deputy Postmaster General, Doug Tulino, until the Governors name my permanent successor. The Governors have hired a search firm in support of those efforts, which are well underway,” he said in a statement. As we noted in the February edition of this newsletter, DeJoy announced his intention to step down at an unspecified later date in a Feb. 17 letter to the Board of Governors. In his new March 24 statement, DeJoy made his departure date clear: “I have today informed the Postal Service Board of Governors that today will be my last day in this role.”

The Spring Mailers Technical Advisory Committee (MTAC) meeting at USPS headquarters this month produced a range of news, including updated preliminary guidance from the USPS on its July 2025 price change. This includes new “cap math” that factors in all promotions, discounts and incentives to determine the full extent of the USPS’s rate authority for the upcoming increase.

The USPS is expected to file for the price change between April 4 and 9.

DNDC elimination proposal: The MTAC meeting also included extensive discussion of the USPS’s proposed elimination of the DNDC (Destination Network Distribution Center) drop ship discount and the creation of NDC (Network Distribution Center) pallets along with the July price change. At this point, there are more questions than answers on the topic, but Quad Postal Affairs is tracking this development closely and working to find out more.

Questions include the impact the change would have on pallet consumption and the quantity of Working Mail, as well as whether the USPS has the processing and transportation capacity to handle an increase in origin mail.

BPM elimination proposal: As we previously reported, along with the July price change, the USPS has proposed to eliminate Bound Printed Matter and fold it into Marketing Mail as a new Heavy Printed Matter product.

This change requires approval from the PRC, but the commission has said it will not have made a ruling by the time the USPS is expected to file for the pricing change in April. In return, the USPS stated the July price filing won’t include BPM pricing, on the assumption that the request to eliminate BPM would be approved by the PRC before the July price change, setting up a standoff between the USPS and the PRC.

The mailing industry hopes that the PRC will remand the price change filing back to the USPS as invalid if it doesn’t include the BPM change, forcing the agency to refile with BPM included. Currently the price change date is July 13, but if there is a remand by the PRC late in the process, it could force a delay in the implementation date for the price change.

New catalog promotion: In conjunction with the July price change, the USPS said it will file for a new double-digit catalog promotion running from Oct. 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026.

Sharon Owens, USPS VP of Pricing and Costing, told Quad that with the new CART (carrier route) rate in July and the new catalog promotion, the goal is to give the catalog industry a net decrease in postage compared to right now.