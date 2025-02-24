In brief: In the wake of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service to begin a search for his successor, there are conflicting reports about the future control of the agency. Political campaign mail helped the U.S. Postal Service reduce its losses in its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, but the agency’s long-term financial health remains uncertain. Price increases on certain paper products started going into effect this month. The logistics market appears to be stabilizing, with a few caveats. As you may be aware, an executive order was issued on Feb. 1, 2025, that imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and a 25% tariff on materials provided by Canada and Mexico, effective Feb. 4. Although the U.S. government delayed the implementation of at least some of these tariffs on Feb. 3 (a 30-day freeze on tariffs against Canada and Mexico), we have begun planning on how to address these additional costs. In addition, the U.S. government has been threatening additional potential tariffs on other countries. Built on our roots as a printer, mail industry partner and logistics leader, Quad is a marketing experience (MX) company focused on delivering streamlined solutions at scale to our clients. As the largest USPS customer, we are uniquely positioned to provide clients with best practices and insights on the latest postal, paper and logistics topics. If you have any questions or concerns during these challenging times for our industry, contact your Quad representative. We’ll tap our in-house experts to investigate and get you the answers you need.

There are conflicting reports about the future control of the United States Postal Service. The Washington Post reported on Feb. 20 that President Trump was considering an executive order to dissolve the Board of Governors of the USPS and take control of the agency. The Wall Street Journal added that a White House official denied such an order was in the works. The news came in the wake of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announcing that he plans to step down. In a Feb. 17 letter, he asked the Board of Governors to begin a search for his successor. Quad is closely monitoring these developments. Stay tuned. The USPS posted net income of $144 million in the fiscal first quarter of FY2025 (Oct. 1, 2024-Dec. 31, 2024). That compares to a net loss of $2.1 billion in the same period last year. While the USPS credited a substantial part of the improved results to “the success of strategic initiatives under the ‘Delivering for America’ (DFA) plan,” industry observers pointed to the revenue boost provided by political mail during the fall election season. In addition, the first quarter is typically the agency’s strongest period thanks to holiday mail. USPS first-quarter revenue jumped $885 million to $22.5 billion, 4% higher than the same period last year. FY2025 Q1 saw volume declines across several mail classes and products, while revenue increased for all thanks to higher rates:

Marketing Mail volume grew by 1.1 million pieces or 7.0% to 16.6 billion pieces; revenue rose 10.9% to $4.6 billion.

First Class volume fell by 464 million pieces or 3.9% to 11.4 billion pieces; revenue increased 4.2% to $7.0 billion.

Package volume dropped 19 million pieces or 0.9% to 2.01 billion pieces; revenue increased 3% to $9.4 billion.

Periodicals volume decreased 48 million pieces or 6.6% to 681 million pieces; revenue increased 1.7% to $242 million.

The net income number excluded the non-cash workers’ compensation (NCWC) adjustment. Including that, the USPS posted a net loss of $482 million for the 2025 quarter compared to a loss of $903 million the year before. For more details, read the USPS Q1 earnings announcement here.

Postal Regulatory Commission strongly criticizes USPS network reconfiguration plans

The Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) is advising the USPS to rethink its plans to reconfigure its delivery network, a key part of the agency’s Delivering for America plan. In a news release announcing its advisory opinion (which is more than 300 pages long), the PRC acknowledged that change is essential to ensure the USPS’s future viability, but it charged that the agency “is irreversibly changing its network without laying a foundation for success.” Specifically, the commission said that its in-depth analysis of the proposed changes raised serious questions:

“First, the Postal Service’s plan depends on defective modeling and does not appear to be ready for implementation.”

“Second, the Postal Service relies on overly optimistic and unsubstantiated financial projections for cost savings that are not likely to improve the financial health of the Postal Service.”

“Third, the Postal Service’s proposal has significant negative impacts on rural communities throughout the United States.”

While the USPS maintains that mail service standards won’t suffer as a result of the changes, the PRC pointed out that there have been declines in performance in Atlanta and Richmond, Va., where the network has already been reconfigured. The agency’s Office of Inspector General has also raised this concern, as Supply Chain Dive reports. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy criticized the PRC’s criticism during the USPS Board of Governors’ meeting Feb. 6, saying that the Board of Governors could not “allow paralysis by analysis, or to continue to fiddle while Rome burns.” He maintained the reconfiguration will yield “net positive results for mailers.” The PRC’s opinion is advisory only.

USPS union rejects new contract

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) in late January rejected the tentative 2023-2026 bargaining agreement with the USPS by a wide margin. More than two-thirds of active members voted against ratification. On Feb. 19, the NALC Executive Council announced it had voted unanimously not to agree to terms with USPS that would have resulted in a second ratification vote. The USPS and the union will now go to binding arbitration over the terms of a new agreement. Arbitration could lead to the USPS paying more to letter carriers because the arbitrator does not have to factor in the agency’s financial condition when making his or her decision. It appears the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) is also on track to binding arbitration as negotiation deadlines for them have also passed.

