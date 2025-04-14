“Syncing the components of your campaign is the difference between making an impact making a series of one-offs that nobody will remember the day after tomorrow. This has made integration the Holy Grail of the marketing world,” Tim Maleeny, Quad’s Chief Client Strategy & Integration Officer and President of Quad Agency Solutions, writes in a new Forbes BrandVoice article . Maleeny acknowledges the complexity today’s marketers face and illustrates how true integration requires a culture dedicated to fulfilling unique client needs.

The integration promise that’s hard to keep

The idea of marketing integration isn’t new, Maleeny says. In fact, it can be traced back to the 1970s and ’80s, when big agencies promised an all-in-one, synchronized orchestration of marketing services. Today, claiming the power of convergence is a part of nearly every pitch.

“Unless their cultural DNA was designed around obsessive collaboration, big agencies are typically selling process instead of people, peddling a vague reassurance that they’ll be less of a pain to work with than those other guys,” Maleeny explains.

However, if a brand isn’t a large, top-tier anchor client for the agency, it will likely be relegated to less-experienced teams that provide mediocrity at scale, rather than original, breakthrough work.