For many people, the challenge of shopping for property, casualty and life insurance often feels like a check-the-box kind of chore, where math and statistics point to an objective answer on what kind of coverage to purchase.

But objectivity has its limits, as insurance marketers are increasingly realizing. Emotions and attitudes play a greater role in insurance purchasing decisions than it might seem on the surface.

Customers often follow feelings such as anxiety, fear, depression and even greed when engaging on financial matters, according to Max Alberhasky, Assistant Professor of Marketing at California State University Long Beach. Writing in Psychology Today, Alberhasky says: “We tend to feel positive or negative about something immediately. It’s only later that we try to develop reasons or arguments to support this feeling.”