Untapped data sources for financial services marketers

In the heavily matrixed, highly regulated world of financial services, marketers face mounting challenges in leveraging customer data.

This, combined with the large volume of online identifiers — like multiple email addresses for the same individual — can dilute data effectiveness and leave marketers feeling completely inundated.

The bottom line is: It’s about data quality, not quantity. So, what steps can financial services marketers take to ensure clarity with accurate and robust data that drives significant outcomes? They may be overlooking some of the most powerful data, which is centered around the consumer household.