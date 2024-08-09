Untapped data sources for financial services marketers
9 truths for data-driven financial services marketers
August 9th, 2024
In the heavily matrixed, highly regulated world of financial services, marketers face mounting challenges in leveraging customer data.
This, combined with the large volume of online identifiers — like multiple email addresses for the same individual — can dilute data effectiveness and leave marketers feeling completely inundated.
The bottom line is: It’s about data quality, not quantity. So, what steps can financial services marketers take to ensure clarity with accurate and robust data that drives significant outcomes? They may be overlooking some of the most powerful data, which is centered around the consumer household.
“The home address tells you about people and their passions. It tells you what matters in the community. If you tell me where someone lives, I can tell you a lot about them.”
—Joshua Lowcock, President of Quad Media
In “The Data You’re Missing” guide, we explore the evolving data landscape in 2024 and Quad’s perspective on the opportunities that household data provides.
Key Takeaways:
Download “The Data You’re Missing” guide to discover how a household-centered data strategy helps financial services marketers deliver meaningful wins with greater efficiency.