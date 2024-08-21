Data-driven marketing has never been simple, but lately it’s gotten downright messy.

As the digital landscape evolves with aspirations for a better, safer online experience for consumers via new privacy restrictions and regulations, marketing itself is being turned upside down — forcing brands to rework their campaign playbooks and scramble for access to compliant sources of validated data. And mixed signals from major players — including Google, which surprised the industry with its July announcement that it wouldn’t be killing off Chrome cookies after all — certainly haven’t helped. (It now seems that cookies will effectively self-deprecate — go away on their own over time — given that Google says it plans to let consumers opt out of them.)

But maybe there’s an upside to this mess. Because, let’s face it, cookies were always an imperfect solution, and all the noise surrounding data-acquisition channels has revealed just maddeningly siloed consumer data has become. When data can’t be connected and contextualized across the omnichannel spectrum, marketers struggle to develop a deeper understanding of who they’re talking to.

So, think of this moment — call it the Great Data Upheaval — as a golden opportunity to break bad marketing habits and pivot to more accurate, effective and sustainable sources of consumer data.

For starters, it’s time to pivot from device-centric marketing to people-based marketing.

The path to that new paradigm? The household.