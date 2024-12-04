Quick: What’s the last ad you saw?

The odds are good that you’re coming up empty — which is ironic, since we live at a time when commercial messages are seemingly everywhere: from elevator screens and gas station pumps to uniforms of sports teams, stadium names and airline boarding passes.

Unfortunately, the most memorable ads — those that evoke joy, curiosity or other emotions and show up on “best of” lists — are increasingly scarce. U.S. advertisers are expected to have spent almost $390 billion by the end of 2024, according to eMarketer. Yet 47% of the ads that consumers encounter inspire them to “feel nothing, do nothing,” according to a report from System1 Group, a market research firm.

There’s a price to pay for this blandness: $189 billion. That’s the additional amount System1 estimates advertisers would have to spend annually on “dull” ads to get the same level of response as ads that exude energy and evoke emotion.

This is the so-called “beige tax” — a staggering amount wasted on colorless, low-energy advertising and marketing that fails to connect.

It’s not exactly a new problem. John Wanamaker, a 19th century department store owner, reportedly once said, “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is, I don’t know which half.”