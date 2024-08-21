How to balance brand with demand

Helping marketers find time and resources to execute exceptional creative while also nurturing leads through the funnel.

August 21st, 2024

Today’s marketers are tasked with everything from creating a remarkable brand story and dynamic creative to building consumer demand and nurturing leads. This two-pronged approach is often happening in silos, causing significant inconsistency and strain on internal teams.

Watch this new webinar featuring Cari Bucci-Hulings, President, and Liz Grabek, Senior VP of Consumer Strategy of Betty, a Quad agency, who discuss best practices for brand building in today’s ultra-competitive landscape.

During this webinar, they cover:

  • Connecting brand with demand throughout the entire funnel

  • Bridging creative and media to unlock greater potential

  • How to scale smartly without sacrificing quality

  • Using AI and innovative technologies responsibly

  • How embracing people helps to build the best teams

Generative AI and CGI for brand imagery — a 2024 guide for marketers

Generative AI and CGI for brand imagery cover

Delve into the nuanced landscape of generative AI and how it impacts marketing.

As generative AI continues to reshape marketing strategies, “Generative AI and CGI for brand imagery: A 2024 guide for marketers” serves as a compass to guide marketers through the opportunities and challenges ahead.

In this paper, you’ll discover:

  • Key considerations for marketers, including alignment with brand values and copyright complexities

  • How to navigate the terrain where creativity and automation intersect

  • Real-world examples that underscore the importance of ethical deployment and brand control

  • Advice on updating internal AI training protocols and policies for your marketing team

Quad uses your information to contact you about relevant content and services. You may unsubscribe at any time. For more information see our privacy policy.