For decades, better marketing has been built on Quad. Since the marketing experience (MX) company’s 2023 rebrand and the official rollout of its MX Suites, this marketing excellence has been widely recognized throughout the industry, with numerous awards and accolades for Quad and its solutions. The strength of the MX Suites lies in the synergy of products, technologies and agencies working together to provide brands across various sectors—including health, financial services, CPG, retail, and direct-to-consumer—with everything they need for integrated marketing success.

More than an agency

In 2024, Quad and its agencies have achieved significant recognition, winning or being shortlisted for more than six industry awards since January. Notably, Ad Age ranked Quad at number 19 among the world’s 25 largest agency companies, marking Quad’s fifth consecutive year on the list. As Josh Golden, Quad’s Chief Marketing Officer, says, “Quad stands alone in its range of marketing solutions, and our agencies are powerful differentiators for us.”

Award-winning media strategy

Anchoring the media and intelligence branch of Quad’s agency offering is Chicago-based digital agency Rise, whose omnichannel media strategies have powered brands including Ulta Beauty, Stanley Steemer, Jelmar, the American Lung Association and more. The agency’s proprietary intelligence platform, Connex®, was awarded the SAMMY Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group. Connex has real-time data, transparency and cross-channel insights across major platforms like Google, Facebook and Amazon. Its automation capabilities deliver high-impact optimization and actionable insights, highlighting Rise’s dedication to leveraging advanced technology for exceptional client results. It is this dedication to client results, specifically its work with Ulta Beauty on YouTube, that made Rise a finalist for the Global Digital Excellence Awards, under the category “Paid social media campaign of the year.” This accolade, announced at the end of July, came just one month after Rise was named Marketing Agency of the Year by the Global Agency Awards, celebrating Rise’s commitment to innovation, creativity and client success in the dynamic world of marketing. Both awards come from Don’t Panic, a U.K.-based B2B events agency, and spotlight the achievements of agencies making significant contributions to the marketing industry. “Our recognition is a celebration of our success pushing the boundaries of marketing with unwavering commitments to data transparency, measurement and putting people first,” says Howard Diamond, Senior Vice President and Head of Growth and Product at Rise. “I am immensely proud of our team’s hard work and the culture of excellence we’ve cultivated at Rise.”

Trailblazing creative offerings

Northwest of Rise’s Chicago headquarters lives Quad’s Minneapolis-based creative agency, Betty, which has also seen remarkable success since launching in May 2024. Anchoring the MX: Creative suite and with a national presence, Betty integrates all of Quad’s creative capabilities, offering best-in-class brand strategy, design, campaign ideation and content creation, powered by an in-house network of talented strategists, creatives, content makers, and production and post-production experts. “I am excited about the strength of the overall offering coming together in a pointed way,” Cari Bucci-Hulings, President of Betty, told Campaign US, adding that the new structure is making all of Quad’s creative offerings stronger and “helping clients deliver on bigger, smarter ideas.” Recently, Betty was shortlisted for the prestigious Communication Arts Design Competition for its branding and design of dog food brand Heckova!. The team crafted a compelling name, positioning and design from scratch to launch the new brand, leading to a successful launch in e-commerce and major retailers including Costco and Target.

Eco-friendly innovations

In addition to its agency work, Quad’s teams and products have made significant waves in the industry this year. The In–Store team, spearheading the MX: Production suite, brings brand ideas to life from design to fulfillment. Embracing Quad’s spirit of “building better,” the production team continually seeks to enhance its processes on an environmental level, ensuring sustainability remains at the forefront of its innovation efforts.



The payoff? This summer, Quad’s sustainability innovation, the LAMà Band, was named a Sustainability Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group for reducing waste and streamlining packaging processes.

Cross-industry impact