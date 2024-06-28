From e-commerce to in-store retail

Lessons from Heckova! dog food on its evolution from e-commerce to in-store through branding, strategy, design and smart partnering.

June 28th, 2024

Despite the persistent growth of e-commerce, the vast majority of retail transactions, over 80% in fact, still occur in brick-and-mortar stores, according to eMarketer. In-store browsing remains a primary avenue for consumers to encounter new brands and products, underlining the importance of adeptly navigating the retail environment for product advancement.

In this eMarketer webinar, Ani Fonte (Head of Business & Brand Leadership, Betty, a Quad company) illuminates the data-driven strategy behind the launch of Heckova! premium dog food and the brand’s path to retail. Aimed at empowering direct-to-consumer brands to make the strategic leap into stores, tune in to learn ways to amplify your presence on-shelf and create customer loyalty.

Key Takeaways:

  • The importance of robust and data-driven in-store presence

  • Using package design to carve out a distinct identity

  • Strategies for bringing the brand story to life for consumers both online and in-store

  • Tips from retail and branding experts

3 winning ways to stand out in retail

If you’re ready to take your e-commerce success into retail, this guide will help you:

  • Continue building your brand story with data and product insights, so you can elevate your business plans and expand your retail presence

  • Get noticed in crowded stores with inspired packaging and pre-market consumer testing

  • Lean into the power of sustainability in package production

