SUSSEX, WI, June 12, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, has been ranked 22 among the top healthcare marketing firms in North America according to the 2024 MM+M Agency 100. This is the first time Quad has been included in the media brand’s annual ranking, which is based on North American revenue.

“Quad’s breadth includes agency solutions, like Rise, our integrated media agency, and Betty, our creative arm, that are delivering integrated solutions to companies across the health industry,” said Jennifer Hickman, Head of Health Strategy and Growth for Quad. “Our unique approach takes the work through every stage – from strategy to creative, through production to the moment of purchase. Because we design, build and deliver solutions from end to end, we help health marketers make more powerful consumer connections, and that drives their success.”

Quad has served brands across the health vertical for more than 20 years. The company continues to build momentum in the industry through targeted expansion of its client base and growth in the variety and depth of its services, including marketing data and insights; omnichannel planning and execution; brand and creative design; and media production and management. Its clients include Abbott, Anthem, Cigna Healthcare, CVS Health, Humana, Mutual of Omaha, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and UnitedHealthcare.

In 2023, Quad had more than 126 clients in health across all sub-verticals, 25 of which were agency of record (AOR) relationships. Quad also added 19 new health-industry accounts.