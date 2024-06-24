Quad proudly celebrates its inclusion at number 19 in Ad Age’s prestigious ranking of the largest agency companies, which also includes organizations like WPP, Publicis and Stagwell. Ad Age, the leading global media brand in marketing and media coverage, analyzes industry data to produce its exclusive annual report and name the world’s 25 top advertising and marketing agencies.
“Quad is so much more than an agency, but we do have the speed, creativity, innovation and resources to act like one,” said Eric Ashworth, President of Quad Agency Solutions and Executive Vice President of Product & Market Strategy. “We are honored that our agency solutions are consistently named among the best in the industry, and we’re continuing to augment that part of our business.”
Unlike the MM+M Agency 100 list, where this year Quad made its debut at number 22 on the annual ranking of top North American healthcare marketing firms, the Ad Age recognition is familiar territory for Quad. This is Quad’s fifth consecutive year on the Ad Age list. But 2024 marks a significant milestone for the company as, for the first time, its agency offerings are fully integrated across a suite of Marketing Experience (MX) solutions.
In 2023, Quad launched a new brand identity through its “Built on Quad” campaign, which showcased its refreshed brand identity as an MX company. The campaign was the company’s first large-scale marketing endeavor since its founding in 1971. Debuting at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, with a notable presence at the Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, the campaign heralded a new era for Quad.
Central to Quad’s ethos and a cornerstone of the 2023 rebrand is Quad’s commitment to delivering an enhanced marketing experience for its clients. Quad’s flexible, omnichannel marketing capabilities give brands the tools to make direct and impactful connections with their consumers–online, at home and in stores.
Introducing MX: Suites
The structure of Quad’s product offering reflects its commitment to an enhanced marketing experience, which delivers an improved customer experience.
Grouping the company’s agile marketing products and solutions into five suites — MX: Creative, MX: Production, MX: Media, MX: Intelligence, and MX: Technology — clarifies and strengthens the company’s dedication to innovating and solving the most complex marketing problems.
“Our new MX solution suites showcase Quad’s breadth of marketing capabilities. They elevate each of the brand’s distinctive and award-winning agencies and strengthen their connection with the full dimension of Quad’s offer,” said Quad
Chief Marketing Officer Josh Golden. “Quad stands alone in its range of marketing solutions, and our agencies are powerful differentiators for us.”
Betty, Quad’s full-service creative agency, headquartered in Minneapolis and boasting clients like Cacique, CLR Brands and Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, leads the charge in the MX: Creative suite. It’s joined by Quad’s branding and packaging design arm, Favorite Child, as well as Quad’s in-house studio team, which produces photorealistic 3D scans for omnichannel applications, high-quality photography and motion work at scale.
Anchoring the MX: Media suite is Chicago-based Rise, a Quad Agency, providing brand, performance and content media services. The agency offers expansive media solutions and omnichannel execution capabilities, powered by Quad’s proprietary household data.
“The MX: suites make it clear what brands will get from Quad: creative and digital agency solutions, production power and intelligence–marketing experience excellence at a scale no one else can match,” concluded Golden.