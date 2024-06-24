Quad proudly celebrates its inclusion at number 19 in Ad Age’s prestigious ranking of the largest agency companies, which also includes organizations like WPP, Publicis and Stagwell. Ad Age, the leading global media brand in marketing and media coverage, analyzes industry data to produce its exclusive annual report and name the world’s 25 top advertising and marketing agencies.

“Quad is so much more than an agency, but we do have the speed, creativity, innovation and resources to act like one,” said Eric Ashworth, President of Quad Agency Solutions and Executive Vice President of Product & Market Strategy. “We are honored that our agency solutions are consistently named among the best in the industry, and we’re continuing to augment that part of our business.”

Unlike the MM+M Agency 100 list, where this year Quad made its debut at number 22 on the annual ranking of top North American healthcare marketing firms, the Ad Age recognition is familiar territory for Quad. This is Quad’s fifth consecutive year on the Ad Age list. But 2024 marks a significant milestone for the company as, for the first time, its agency offerings are fully integrated across a suite of Marketing Experience (MX) solutions.

In 2023, Quad launched a new brand identity through its “Built on Quad” campaign, which showcased its refreshed brand identity as an MX company. The campaign was the company’s first large-scale marketing endeavor since its founding in 1971. Debuting at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, with a notable presence at the Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, the campaign heralded a new era for Quad.

Central to Quad’s ethos and a cornerstone of the 2023 rebrand is Quad’s commitment to delivering an enhanced marketing experience for its clients. Quad’s flexible, omnichannel marketing capabilities give brands the tools to make direct and impactful connections with their consumers–online, at home and in stores.