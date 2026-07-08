SUSSEX, WI, July 8, 2026 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, announced today the date for the release of its second quarter 2026 earnings and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.
Second quarter 2026 earnings date
Quad will release its second quarter and year-to-date 2026 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, and hold a live webcast and conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through the investor relations section of Quad’s website at quad.com/investor-relations.
Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial 877-328-5508 (U.S.) or 412-317-5424 (international).
Participants may pre-register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10210027/104504e2940.
The webcast replay will be available through the investor relations section of Quad’s website.
Upcoming investor conference
Members of Quad management will participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile in Chicago on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Tony Staniak, Quad Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present and host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The presentation will be accessible through the conference host’s main website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest. For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact Quad’s investor relations team at IR@quad.com.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.
Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.
For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.
Investor relations contact
Julie Fraundorf
Executive Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
IR@quad.com
Media contact
Claire Ho
Corporate Communications Director
414-566-2955
cho@quad.com