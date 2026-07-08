SUSSEX, WI, July 8, 2026 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, announced today the date for the release of its second quarter 2026 earnings and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.

Second quarter 2026 earnings date

Quad will release its second quarter and year-to-date 2026 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, and hold a live webcast and conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through the investor relations section of Quad’s website at quad.com/investor-relations.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial 877-328-5508 (U.S.) or 412-317-5424 (international).

Participants may pre-register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10210027/104504e2940.

The webcast replay will be available through the investor relations section of Quad’s website.