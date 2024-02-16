SUSSEX, WI, February 16, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a global leader in marketing experience, announced today that its Board of Directors reinstated its dividend and declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.05 per share, or $0.20 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on March 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 27, 2024. This announcement will be discussed on Quad’s fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call on February 21, 2024.

Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and CEO of Quad, said: “Our consistent, strong cash generation and low debt leverage enable us to reinstate a quarterly dividend, while also maintaining the capital flexibility to invest in growing and automating our business, further reduce debt and seek opportunities for share repurchases.”

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked as the 14th largest agency company in the U.S. by Ad Age (2023), and the second-largest commercial printer in North America, according to Printing Impressions (2023).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Don Pontes

Executive Director of Investor Relations

916-532-7074

dwpontes@quad.com

Media Contact

Claire Ho

Director of Marketing Communications

414-566-2955

cho@quad.com