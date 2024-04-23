SUSSEX, WI, April 23, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a global marketing experience company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.05 per share.

The dividend is payable on June 7, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2024.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked as the 14th largest agency company in the U.S. by Ad Age (2023), and the second-largest commercial printer in North America, according to Printing Impressions (2023).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad.com.

