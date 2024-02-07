SUSSEX, WI, February 7, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a global marketing experience company, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 to discuss the aforementioned results.

The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad’s website at http://www.quad.com/investorrelations. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session.

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185829/fb6defbb6a. Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:

• U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508

• International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad’s

website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will also be available until March 21, 2024, accessible as follows:

• U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529

• International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

• Replay Access Code: 9599617

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a $3 billion global marketing experience company that gives brands a more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to reach their target audience via a uniquely integrated marketing platform. Quad connects every facet of the marketing journey efficiently and at scale through its innovative, data-driven offerings – from strategy and consulting to data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services. Quad provides a better marketing experience for its clients, so they can focus on delivering the best customer experience.

Quad employs approximately 15,000 people in 14 countries worldwide and serves more than 2,900 clients across the retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare, insurance and direct-to-consumer industries. Quad is ranked as a leader in multiple industries including largest agency companies (Ad Age, #14); largest commercial printers (Printing Impressions, #2); and largest Milwaukee-area manufacturers (Milwaukee Business Journal, #1).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing

innovation, culture and social purpose, visit quad.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Don Pontes

Executive Director of Investor Relations

916-532-7074

dwpontes@quad.com

Media Contact

Claire Ho

Marketing Communications Director

414-566-2955

cho@quad.com