SUSSEX, Wis., June 17, 2026 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, has been recognized in both the 2026 Ad Age Agency Report and MM+M Agency 100, underscoring Quad’s position among the industry’s most prominent integrated marketing agencies. The annual rankings recognize the world’s largest agency companies and North America’s largest healthcare marketing firms, respectively.

“What differentiates Quad is our culture of collaboration, how our teams work across media, creative, production, data and technology, all together as an extension of our clients,” said Tim Maleeny, Chief Strategy Officer & President of Quad Agency Solutions. “These dual recognitions validate the appeal of our integrated model for ambitious brands who want to outperform their category and outpace their competition.”

With its media agency, Rise, and creative agencies Betty and Favorite Child, Quad leverages strengths in media, creative, production, data and technology services to help marketers reduce the complexity of delivering effective omnichannel campaigns. Its data stack, which is built on Quad’s decades of experience understanding U.S. households and touches nearly 97% of the adult U.S. population, enables Quad to create customer experiences with physical, digital and in-store touchpoints that drive results for brands and retailers.