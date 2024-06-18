SUSSEX, WI, and MILLBRAE, CA, June 18, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, has partnered with Swiftly, a leading retail technology and media company, to distribute engaging brand content on In-Store Connect by Quad, an in-store retail media network (RMN). The collaboration supports Quad’s ongoing focus to advance the in-store shopping experience by leveraging Swiftly’s industry-leading platform to bring the best elements of digital commerce into physical store environments.

Earlier this year, Quad established itself as a leader in the emerging in-store RMN space with the acquisition of DART Innovation and the launch of In-Store Connect, which positions digital screens and kiosks throughout stores, giving retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands more opportunities to deliver relevant promotions, share key product information and connect adjacent product options to shoppers. Swiftly’s innovative approach and deep industry expertise will help CPGs reach shoppers on the Quad in-store retail media network, delivering a unique omnichannel experience for both brands and retailers.

“As engagement with mobile applications, online circulars and electronic coupons rises, introducing digital communication throughout stores expands on what today’s consumers want: a shopping experience that seamlessly integrates both online and in-store elements. For today’s brands and brick-and-mortar retailers, introducing advancements like in-store digital communication is crucial to retaining a loyal customer base and staying relevant in this ever-evolving market,” said Eric Ashworth, President of Quad Agency Solutions and Executive Vice President of Product & Market Strategy.“With In-Store Connect, Quad is at the forefront of this trend, and Swiftly’s singularly in-depth understanding of the ecosystem is aligned with our focus of continuously enhancing the in-store shopping experience.”

Recognized as pioneer in retail media, Swiftly addresses the growing need for omnichannel engagement with its advanced technology platform and innovative retail technology solutions. This partnership with Quad will provide brands and retailers an industry-leading media channel for more powerful connections with consumers to increase consideration, basket size, loyalty and revenue across the entire shopper journey.

“Swiftly and Quad share a passion for providing shoppers with a richer, more engaging experience along their journey,” said Henry Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Swiftly. “Our innovative technology platform combined with proven solutions to reach valuable consumers at the point of purchase to drive effective, measurable outcomes made us the perfect partner for Quad. We’re excited to work with Quad, which has quickly built its leadership in this dynamic and emerging space, and we look forward to working together to give consumers a compelling omnichannel experience.”

In its first activation with Swiftly, Quad is deploying In-Store Connect with The Save Mart Companies, the largest private regional grocer on the West Coast, whose banners include Lucky, Save Mart and FoodMaxx.