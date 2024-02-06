SUSSEX, WI, February 6, 2024 — As part of its ongoing commitment to relentless innovation and product development, Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company, acquired North Carolina-based DART Innovation, an in-store digital media solutions provider. The strategic investment expands and seamlessly integrates into Quad’s full suite of products and services, enabling brands and marketers to more effectively offer consumers an integrated purchasing journey, whether they are at home, online or in a physical store.

Combining digital media with brick-and-mortar locations has been heralded as the next iteration for the online marketplaces that have exploded in recent years[1]. The strategic intersection of physical and digital expands the brand-to-shopper experience beyond e-commerce to innovative on-screen engagement at the store shelf. With DART’s capabilities and technology Quad strengthens its place as a leader in revolutionizing the shopping experience for retailers, consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and consumers.

“Physical stores are poised to be the next major digital media channel,” said Eric Ashworth, President of Quad Agency Solutions. “Integrating DART’s hardware and software solutions into our portfolio further builds out Quad’s retail expertise, enabling us to evolve the shopping experience and change how brands connect with customers in store environments. DART’s technology and the systems and people that support it allow us to deliver targeted ads on digital screens at the most critical moment in any purchase decision: right at the store shelf. This is a trifecta of benefits for retailers, CPGs and their consumers.”

With digital screens positioned right next to products, Quad will provide CPGs the most impactful opportunity for delivering relevant promotions, sharing key product information, and even pointing to adjacent product options. In addition to driving sales for CPGs, this in-store digital media solution can level up the shopping experience, making a particular retailer more desirable as a place to shop.

The U.S. Department of Commerce says that even with the explosion of e-commerce, more than 85 percent of all retail sales in the U.S. continue to be made inside retail environments[2], and that number rises to nearly 90 percent for grocery[3], according to insights from marketing research company Insider Intelligence.

“Quad’s investment in this digital media solution for store environments is grounded in industry data that shows the emerging benefits of retail in-store media,” Ashworth continued. “The DART acquisition will open tremendous opportunities for Quad’s in-store, CPG and media clients to take full advantage of this burgeoning opportunity.”

DART founder Kenny Olson added, “We had been looking for a company that could take DART’s solutions to a broader market while continuing to innovate and take these offerings to the next level. When we learned about Quad, the breadth and depth of its portfolio, and its commitment to its people and culture, we knew that this was the right place for us. We’re excited to join Quad and see this as an accelerator for achieving the DART vision to transform the retail industry through smart, integrated solutions.”

DART, which was founded in 2015, has been deploying its technology and services with various clients, including a large, nationwide retailer. Quad will continue to develop the DART system and prove its concept with a regional grocer while integrating the solution into its connected offerings.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a $3 billion global marketing experience company that gives brands a more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to reach their target audience via a uniquely integrated marketing platform. Quad connects every facet of the marketing journey efficiently and at scale through its innovative, data-driven offerings – from strategy and consulting to data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services. Quad provides a better marketing experience for its clients, so they can focus on delivering the best customer experience.

Quad employs approximately 15,000 people in 14 countries worldwide and serves more than 2,900 clients across the retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare, insurance and direct-to-consumer industries. Quad is ranked as a leader in multiple industries including largest agency companies (Ad Age, #14); largest commercial printers (Printing Impressions, #2); and largest Milwaukee-area manufacturers (Milwaukee Business Journal, #1).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and social purpose, visit quad.com.

