SUSSEX, Wis., September 23, 2024 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to leverage its cloud services in the development of a data, creative and personalization powerhouse. Quad’s leading-edge solutions are designed to give advertisers and marketers exceptional accuracy, transparency and cost-efficiency in making direct connections – on-line and off-line – with their customers.

By empowering Quad’s proprietary data stack with Google Cloud’s artificial-intelligence (AI) optimization capabilities and large language models (LLMs), Quad’s new AI-driven solutions will enable brands to create highly personalized content at scale across multiple marketing channels. In addition to providing image generation, processing, content creation, layout design, translation and more, the innovative, data-driven offering from Quad will address the complex challenges of managing large product catalogs and diverse audience segments. It will also help marketers streamline the complexities of working across global geographies while creating efficiencies in marketing spend.

“As a company that lives and breathes innovation, we’re comfortable being at the forefront of this generational leap in AI technology,” said George Forge, Senior Vice President of Client Technology and Product Development for Quad. “Our partnership with Google Cloud positions Quad to lead a transformation in the marketing industry, and that’s our sweet spot. By combining our decades of data expertise with Google Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities, we’re not just improving targeting – we’re also reimagining how brands connect with their audiences using cutting-edge AI solutions that drive results without compromising their unique brand voices.”

“Our mission is to accelerate organizations’ ability to digitally transform,” said Michael Clark, President, North America at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to collaborate with Quad to provide the infrastructure and AI capabilities that will power a new era of marketing transformation, putting customers at the center through more personalized and meaningful experiences.”

With decades of experience understanding U.S. households, Quad regularly refines and strengthens its data stack. The stack now touches 92% of all U.S. households and nearly 97% of the adult U.S. population, and, across any given 18-month period, it contains more than 3 billion validated or revalidated data points. Because of their inherent stability, households are more resilient data sources than phone numbers, email addresses, IP addresses and other digital identifiers. They also reveal audience passions and interests through the types of content recipients proactively request, enhancing personalization and engagement possibilities across the omnichannel experience. Quad will use Google Cloud’s AI-infused data solutions to level up data-driven marketing strategies and deliver powerful new insights.

“Quad’s strength in understanding households, providing a truly resilient identifier for audiences, empowers our data ecosystem. By using AI technology to supercharge our data stack, we will be able to deliver even greater precision to our clients with creative channels they can use to connect with their customers,” said Joshua Lowcock, President of Quad Media. “We’re also aligning with our long-standing dedication to transparency by building these solutions to give marketers better, more accurate visibility into the audiences they’re reaching and the data powering their campaigns. This will translate not only to a more efficient ad spend but also a better return on it.”

In addition to the integration of Google Cloud’s solutions to optimize its data offering for clients, Quad will also use AI to deliver enhanced workflow optimization, content production, asset development, scaled creative and media capabilities. It will help improve efficiency in Quad’s operations and internal systems. Currently, more than 1,000 users within Quad are actively leveraging a variety of AI-based solutions to improve speed to market while reducing cost and improving performance. The company’s new AI-driven offerings for clients will roll out in Q4 2024.