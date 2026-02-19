SUSSEX, Wis., February 19, 2026 — Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced that its media agency, Rise, has been selected as media agency of record by The Gorilla Glue Company, a nationwide manufacturer of tough adhesives and adhesive products. Rise becomes the second Quad AOR for Gorilla Glue, following the brand’s 2025 selection of Betty, a Quad agency, for its creative work.

The consolidated partnership streamlines marketing execution for Gorilla Glue. The Rise and Betty teams work as integrated partners to minimize hand-offs through coordinated campaigns that make more meaningful and direct connections with consumers.

The Rise work will focus on media planning, buying and measurement to build long-term brand strength for Gorilla Glue. Using Quad’s proprietary data stack, which reaches nearly 97% of the adult U.S. population, Rise will identify the most valuable audiences and customer groups, enabling Gorilla Glue to reach them effectively and at scale. The agency’s CORE platform – with more than 100 platform integrations, AI-powered optimization and agentic AI tools – will provide automated reporting with advanced measurement and insights.

“As a brand built on performance and reliability, it’s critical that our marketing works just as hard as our products do,” said Randy Limes, Vice President of Global Digital Marketing & Media Strategy at The Gorilla Glue Company. “Rise stood out for its ability to bring rigor, accountability and clear measurement to our media approach, helping us connect more effectively with DIYers, professionals and everyone in between, while driving real business impact for the Gorilla Glue and O’Keeffe’s brands.”

The Rise win followed a competitive proposal process that was led by industry analyst firm ACCELPartners Group. The engagement includes media planning, buying and measurement for both the Gorilla Glue brand and O’Keeffe’s, the hardworking skincare brand owned by Gorilla Glue. Rise will also lead the brands’ digital and traditional media strategy across search, social, video, out-of-home and connections planning across channels.

“Gorilla Glue and O’Keeffe’s are brands that win by earning trust through performance, and that mindset mirrors how the Quad family of agencies approaches every partnership,” said Joshua Lowcock, President of Media at Quad. “From the start, it was clear that Rise and Gorilla Glue share a belief in collaboration, disciplined execution and building brands the right way over time. Together, we’ll help the brand reach real people, make real connections and drive real business outcomes.”

The strategic collaboration with Rise marks the next step in Gorilla Glue’s brand evolution, which began with its recently launched “Chief Tough Officer” campaign created in partnership with Betty.