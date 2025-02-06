We’ve got all the data points you need to know about Super Bowl LIX, the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9 in New Orleans — from the price for a 30-second ad to the record amount expected to be legally wagered — in this special bonus edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.

116.8 million

The number of people projected to watch the Super Bowl, airing Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, according to global insights company PredictHQ’s machine learning models.

51 million

The approximate number of combined viewers who tuned into the first Super Bowl — Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967 — which aired on both NBC and CBS and saw Green Bay defeat Kansas City 35-10, per FanSided.

$8 million

The price that at least 10 advertisers are reportedly paying to air a 30-second spot during Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LIX — up from last year’s $7 million — per Bloomberg.

71%

The share of viewers who say their favorite type of Super Bowl commercials are those that make them laugh, followed by spots offering a nostalgic “throwback” (17%), according to a poll conducted by Platinum Rye Entertainment, per Little Black Book.

1.47 million

The number of chicken wings that Americans are expected to consume during the Super Bowl — a 1.5% increase over 2024 — according to the National Chicken Council, per Bake Magazine.

$0

The cost to watch the Super Bowl (including pregame, halftime and postgame shows) on the free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi, which is owned by Fox, marking the first time the game can be streamed for free, per The Hollywood Reporter.

68%

The share of American adults interested in watching the Super Bowl for the ads, surpassing interest in both the game itself and the halftime show, according to a new survey from Adtaxi, per TV Tech.

$1.39 billion

The record amount that Americans are projected to wager legally on Super Bowl LIX, according to the American Gaming Association, per ESPN.

$18.6 billion

Projected total spending on food, drinks, apparel and other items for the Super Bowl, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ “2025 Super Bowl Spending Survey.”

50