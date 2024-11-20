From the growth in Bluesky users to the ROI for companies investing in generative AI, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$431

The average amount that Thanksgiving hosts plan to spend this year on food, drinks and decor — up 19% from 2023 — according to LendingTree’s “2024 Cost of Thanksgiving Report.”

14%

The average price advantage that Amazon has over its rivals in e-commerce — such as Target, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart — according to analytics firm Profitero’s annual “Price Wars” study, per Progressive Grocer. (Read about Amazon’s new “Amazon Haul” shopping experience — featuring products $20 and under — in the Nov. 15 edition of The Week in Commerce Marketing.)

3,268%

The year-over-year search growth that sneaker brand Asics experienced on online resale marketplace StockX in Q3 2024, according to StockX’s “Big Facts” trends report, per Footwear News.

20 million

The number of users that social media platform Bluesky reached as of Tuesday, Nov. 19, after adding roughly a million new users a day over the five preceding days, per The Hollywood Reporter.

3.7x

The return on investment (ROI) for every dollar invested by businesses in generative AI, according to a new IDC study commissioned by Microsoft.

$10.5 billion

The record-setting online grocery sales total for October, according to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopper Survey, per Chain Store Age.

$16 million

The minimum annual amount that OpenAI will pay Dotdash Meredith, publisher of magazines such as People and Better Homes & Gardens, to license its content, according to financial documents from Dotdash Meredith parent company IAC, per Adweek.

90%

The share of American consumers who plan to shop during the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, for a projected total of $125 billion spent, according to ICSC’s “2024 Thanksgiving Weekend Intentions” survey, per SGB Media.

< 15 minutes

The amount of time that 90% of morning meals are prepared in, according to a new report from Circana, per Supermarket News.

52%