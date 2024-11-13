From consumers’ belief in the quality of private-label brands to the percentage of North American marketers planning to increase spending in 2025, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

80%

The share of U.S. adults who believe the quality of private-label products is as good as, if not better than, name brands, according to an Ipsos survey, per eMarketer. (See also: “The store brands boom: 5 trends to watch now,” from Quad Insights.)

15 million

The number of monthly active users (MAUs) that Pinterest added in Q3 — an increase of 11% year-over-year — bringing its total to a record 537 million MAUs, according to Pinterest’s latest earnings report, per Social Media Today.

22 %

The share of U.S. Gen Z consumers who plan to do at least some of their holiday shopping on secondhand marketplaces such as Poshmark and eBay, according to a just-released survey from software company ShipStation, per Drug Store News. (See also: “2025 seasonal marketing guide — everything retailers and marketers need to know to get ready,” from Quad Insights.)

500,000

The approximate number of local merchants that are now part of DoorDash’s marketplace, including just-added stores from regional grocers Geissler’s Supermarket, Mar-Val Food Stores, Kowalski’s Markets and Milam’s Markets, per Retail Brew.

30%

The share of North American marketers who plan to increase spending in 2025, according to a survey conducted by the World Federation of Advertisers and media research firm Ebiquity, per Ad Age.

12 %

The average increase in website traffic that first-time TV advertisers experienced during the month they aired their first TV campaign, compared to the six months prior, according to a new report from the Video Advertising Bureau, per Marketing Dive.

50%

The percentage of healthcare providers who’ve changed their prescribing choices because of social media content from influencers or key opinion leaders, according to “The Influence of Influencers Report” from Sermo, a social platform for physicians, and social/digital agency LiveWorld, per MediaPost. (See also: “3 ways to navigate social media for health marketing,” from Quad Insights.)

$1 million

The grand prize amount that Microsoft will award one randomly selected Microsoft Rewards member for using Microsoft-owned platforms, per Windows Central.

30.78%

The average annual percentage rate (APR) of interest for a new store credit card — up more than 6.5 points since 2021 — according to LendingTree’s just-released “2024 Store Credit Card Report,” per Chain Store Age. (See also: “Highlighting the human side in financial services marketing” from Quad Insights.)

7 .2 million