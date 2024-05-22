From the number of items Target is slashing prices on this summer to the share of parents of Gen Alpha children who learn about new products from their kids, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

5,000

The number of “frequently shopped” items — from milk to diapers to pet food — that Target just announced it will lower prices on, per Chain Store Age. The retailer has already discounted approximately 1,500 products, with more to come throughout the summer — a move that Target says will save customers millions of dollars as inflationary pressures persist.

95%

The share of parents of Gen Alpha (those born from 2010 to 2024) who learn about new products or brands from their children, according to the results of a new consumer survey conducted by DKC’s analytics group, per Retail Brew. (See also: “Gen Alpha: Start building your understanding of these rising consumers,” from Quad Insights.)

8,600

The number of items sold every minute by small- and medium-sized businesses on Amazon in 2023, for a total of 45 billion products sold across the year, according to Amazon’s latest Small Business Empowerment report, via the Small Business Xchange.

$4.99

The maximum suggested retail price (SRP) for items in Nestlé’s new frozen food line Vital Pursuit, which is the first brand from the food giant specifically geared toward people taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, per CNN Business. Hitting grocery shelves later this year, the brand consists of 12 portion-controlled meals high in protein and fiber, and includes items such as pizzas, sandwich melts and bowls.

60

The new maximum length in minutes that TikTok is experimenting with for new video uploads, per TechCrunch. The short-form video app says the feature is currently only available to certain users and that it has no immediate plans for expansion.

40 million

The number of global monthly active users on Netflix’s ad-supported plan — up from 5 million a year ago — according to information released by the company, per Marketing Dive.

$100,000

The maximum amount that private pool rental company Swimply will pay its new Chief Pools Officer (CPO), a role that involves traveling to all 50 U.S. states and reviewing as many pools as possible from July to September, per Fox Business. The CPO will also be responsible for creating content, hosting pop-up pool parties and curating travel guides.

47%

The percentage of U.S. employees who feel they are doing well financially (either “good” or “excellent”) in 2024, up from 42% in 2023, according to Bank of America’s 14th annual Workplace Benefits Report, per Chain Store Age.

72%

The share of retail marketers worldwide who have plans to increase their advertising spend on social platforms in 2024, according to Mediaocean’s “2024 Retail Advertising Outlook Report,” per eMarketer.

22%

The year-over-year increase in Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce sales, according to the company’s newly released Q1 earnings report, per CNBC. Store pickup and delivery of online orders, along with Walmart’s third-party marketplace, are credited with driving this growth.