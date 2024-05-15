From the share of consumers taking advantage of rewards programs by downloading merchants’ apps to the percentage of car owners willing to switch brands, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

70%

The percentage of industries that experienced a year-over-year increase in Google Ads and Microsoft Ads click-through rates, for an overall average increase of 5%, according to a new report from WordStream by LocaliQ. At the same time, however, the cost-per-click went up for 86% of industries, as did the cost-per-lead for 19 out of 23 industries, for an average increase of 25%.

$150

The cost for a pair of Eggo Fully Loaded Kicks — limited-edition waffle-themed high-top shoes created to promote Eggo’s new Fully Loaded Waffles — per Food & Wine. A collaboration with Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone, the shoes feature suede “waffled” leather and come in two colors: chocolate brown or tan caramel.

$219

Introductory pricing for The Vitamin Shoppe’s monthly medication subscription (regularly priced at $269) — no insurance required — as part of the retailer’s new telehealth service Whole Health Rx, which pairs customers with licensed medical providers to determine their eligibility and approve them for medications, per Healthcare Dive. The current focus is on providing weight management solutions — including medications Ozempic, Mounjaro and Rybelsus.

71%

The share of U.S. consumers who’ve downloaded a merchant’s app to take advantage of rewards programs, including gift card loyalty incentives, in the last year, according to Fiserv’s Q2 2024 Gift Card Gauge report, per Retail Brew.

82%

The share of survey respondents who say they are open to switching automotive brands, according to Teads’ “Shifting Gears: Understanding the New Dynamics of Auto Buying Worldwide” report, per MediaPost.

$6.9 billion

The value of an all-cash deal between private equity firm Permira and Squarespace to take the website design company private, per Reuters.

$58.5 million

Opening weekend domestic ticket sales for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” — the fourth installment in the “reimagined” 56-year-old movie series — making it the North American box office’s third-best opening of the year, per Variety.

79%

The percentage of marketers who allotted at least 75% of their budget to Instagram when asked to split their user acquisition spend between Instagram and TikTok, according to a survey conducted by Zoomd prior to the passage of a bill requiring TikTok to sell or face a ban in the U.S., per Marketing Dive.

3X

The projected increase in U.S. chip manufacturing capacity by 2032, according to a new report from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), per Yahoo Finance. Because of this, the U.S.’s share of global semiconductor production is projected to rise to 14% by 2032 — up from 10% today.

57%

The share of U.S. adults who’ve used eBay to purchase secondhand luxury fashion and accessories online in the past year, according to data from CivicScience, per eMarketer.