From the share of Americans who’ve purchased products via influencer-generated content to Modelo’s continued dominance of U.S. retail beer sales, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

53%

The share of U.S. Gen Zers who say they’ve “spent beyond their means,” according to a new survey from Cash App, per Women’s Wear Daily.

11%

The projected increase in time spent by Reddit users on the platform this year, for an average of 31 minutes per day — the greatest anticipated growth among all social media platforms — per a new eMarketer forecast.

$81.25 million

Domestic ticket sales for the opening weekend of “Twisters” — the standalone sequel to the 1996 film “Twister” — per NBC. Exceeding pre-release projections of $50 to $55 million, the film scored the third-biggest opening weekend of the year, behind only “Inside Out 2” ($154 million) and “Dune: Part Two” ($82 million).

$1

The price point that Dollar General is promoting for more than 100 school supplies, including notebooks, packs of pencils, glue sticks and more, as part of a “value-oriented back-to-school” push, per Retail Dive.

48%

The share of Americans who’ve purchased a product they discovered through influencer-generated content on social media or an entertainment app, according to a new report from NCSolutions, per MediaPost. Gen Zers were the most likely (66%) to have purchased a product through such content, followed by millennials (55%).

8 million

The number of subscribers that Netflix added during Q2 2024, bringing its total to 277 million globally, according to the company’s second-quarter earnings report, per The Hollywood Reporter.

24%

The average discount on items sold in the U.S. during Amazon Prime Day (July 16-17), per Glossy. Discounts helped drive record-breaking Prime Day sales, which surpassed $14 billion.

1

The spot that Tommy Bahama took on Newsweek’s newly released America’s Best Retailers 2024 ranking, per Newsweek. Based on a survey of over 7,000 shoppers, the ranking considers factors such as price, customer service and atmosphere for retailers across 40 categories.

9.7%

The percentage of U.S. retail beer sales that Modelo accounted for during the four-week period ending July 6 — making it No. 1 — according to NielsenIQ data, per Morning Brew. Michelob Ultra is No. 2 with 7.3%, and Bud Light is third with 6.5%.

77%