From increased TV advertising spend on women’s sports to growth in confectionary sales, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

139%

The year-over-year increase in TV advertisers’ investment in women’s sports in 2024, for a total of $244 million, according to TV marketing measurement firm EDO, per CNBC.

$10.52 billion

Projected U.S. influencer marketing spend in 2025, according to a just-released eMarketer forecast.

54%

The share of global marketers who believe that most advertising creative work doesn’t stand out, according to a study by BetterBriefs, per MediaPost.

$54.2 billion

Total U.S. confectionary sales in 2024, including chocolate (up 0.4%), non-chocolate candy (up 4.9%) and gum (up 1.9%), according to the National Confectioners Association’s 2025 “State of Treating” report.

26%

The share of consumers who say they are satisfied with their credit card experience, according to Capgemini’s “World Retail Banking Report 2025,” which surveyed 8,000 banking industry customers aged 18 to 45 across 11 markets, including the U.S.

4.9%

The projected compound annual growth rate of the global licensed sports merchandise market by 2030, according to data from Grand View Research, per License Global.

$3.1 billion

The amount in legal bets expected to be placed in the U.S. during the entirety of March Madness — a roughly $400 million jump from the same period in 2024 — according to the American Gaming Association, per Fox Business. The NCAA college basketball tournament culminates with the women’s and men’s championship games on April 6 and 7, respectively.

6 in 10

The approximate share of U.S. consumers who’ve used artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini, to help them shop online, according to a new study from e-commerce experience platform Bloomreach, per Chain Store Age.

3 in 5

The share of consumers who say they’re concerned about how AI handles their personal data, with two-thirds saying they’d refuse to let AI make a purchase on their behalf even if they’d get a better deal, according to a new study from Omnisend and Clint, per Customer Experience Dive.

$4.4 trillion