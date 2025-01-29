From the increase in 2024 ad spending to Bruno Mars’ stunning Spotify audience, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

55.62 billion

The number of minutes that viewers spent watching the children’s animated show “Bluey” on Disney+ between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29, 2024, according to Nielsen data, making it the most streamed show in the U.S. in terms of total viewing time, per The Hollywood Reporter.

$12.79 billion

The projected value of the global non-alcoholic (NA) liquors and mocktail market by 2032 — up from $6.16 billion in 2023 — according to Market Research Future, per Marketing Brew.

49%

The share of Americans who say they plan to drink less alcohol in 2025 — up from 41% in 2024 — according to a survey from NCSolutions, per Beverage Industry Magazine.

$6,000

The cost for one bottle of Scotch brand Glenlivet’s latest offering: the 93.8-proof cask-strength Glenlivet 40 Year Old, of which there are only 1,459 bottles available globally and just 280 allocated for U.S. consumers, per Food & Wine.

150 million

The number of monthly listeners that pop star Bruno Mars just surpassed on Spotify, making him the first artist to do so, per Variety.

70%

The share of U.S. consumers who feel “emotionally manipulated” by AI shopping assistants, according to a survey from Chadix, per Small Business Trends. Respondents cited excitement (70%), fear of missing out (65%) and guilt (55%) as the top emotional triggers from AI assistants.

8.5%

The increase in total U.S. ad spending in 2024, with most growth occurring in July (up 15.3%), followed by August and December (each up 13.2%), according to Guideline’s U.S. Ad Market Tracker, per MediaPost.

13%

The percentage by which global spending on in-app purchases and subscriptions on smartphones increased in 2024, for a total of $150 billion, according to Sensor Tower’s latest “State of Mobile” report.

$12.37 billion

The estimated amount by which the global natural and organic personal care product market is expected to grow between 2025 and 2029, for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 9.3% during that period, according to Technavio, per Happi.

43%