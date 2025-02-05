From the number of new brick-and-mortar stores that Barnes & Noble plans to open this year to marketers’ growing investments in organic social media, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

4.1%

The year-over-year (YOY) increase in traffic to fitness centers in Q4 2024, leading all retail sectors during the quarter, according to foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai, per Chain Store Age. Discount and dollar stores followed, each with a 2% increase in traffic.

60

The minimum number of brick-and-mortar stores that bookseller Barnes & Noble plans to open in 2025, after opening 57 in 2024, per Axios.

100%

The share of contiguous U.S. markets that Nielsen now covers in its out-of-home TV viewing measurement — up from 66% last year — per Sports Business Journal.

31.4%

The increase in same-store sales experienced by Chili’s Grill & Bar in the quarter ending Dec. 25, 2024 — bolstered by a 19.9% increase in traffic — according to parent company Brinker International, per Nation’s Restaurant News.

79%

The percentage by which investments in organic social media have grown over the past three years, with 50% of surveyed marketers saying they plan to further increase their investments in this area, according to research from VaynerX and Ipsos, per Marketing Dive.

61%

The share of shoppers who identified free shipping as the most influential factor in deciding where to shop online, with loyalty points coming in second at 14%, according to a new survey from performance marketing platform Wunderkind, per Adweek.

1 in 7

The share of Americans who have been eating pizza the exact same way, without changing their order, for more than five years, according to a new study by Talker Research, per Food & Wine.

21%

The estimated amount of entertainment screen time that consumers aged 13-24 spend on non-premium video, compared to 16% for traditional TV shows, according to a new survey from Hub Entertainment Research, per TV Tech.

21.7%

The share of U.S. digital shoppers who will make a purchase from a livestream in 2025, according to an eMarketer forecast.

25%