From retail media’s growing reach to LinkedIn’s explosive growth in interactions, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

72%

The share of Americans who say they plan to use buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment options this year, according to a new survey from Numerator.

54%

The share of consumers who rank Facebook as their top social media platform for product discovery and research, making it the most popular channel for this purpose, according to Bazaarvoice’s Shopper Experience Index survey of 8,000 consumers across seven countries (U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Canada, Australia and India).

No. 1

The spot that Trader Joe’s and Publix tied for as Americans’ favorite supermarket in the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index, with 41,000 consumers weighing in, per Food & Wine.

62%

The share of Americans who say they trust brand-name medications more than generics, according to a new report from Tebra, per Drug Store News.

27%

The percentage of CMOs who report no or limited adoption of generative AI in their organization’s marketing campaigns, according to the just-released results of a survey conducted by Gartner between July and September 2024, per Mediabrief.

$21.4 billion

The amount that Amazon spent on ads and promotion worldwide in 2024, per Ad Age.

99%

The increase in interactions on LinkedIn year over year, according to a new report from social media management tool Metricool, which analyzed 55,000 profiles and more than 500,000 posts, per PR Daily.

93%

The share of U.S. households that Walmart is now able to reach with same-day delivery, according to the retail giant’s latest earnings report, per Progressive Grocer.

8 in 10

The share of subscribers to the Disney+, Hulu and Max bundle (a partnership between Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery) who signed up for the package when it launched in July who were still paying for it three months later — a share higher than that of any standalone streaming service — according to newly released data from Antenna, per The Wall Street Journal.

56%