From the growth in women’s sports revenue to the increase in pet parents in the U.S., these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

4.3%

The projected 2025 year-over-year increase in U.S. ad sales, for a total of $397 billion, according to the latest forecast from IPG’s Magna, per The Wall Street Journal. In December, it had forecast 4.9% growth for 2025, but the Journal notes that “a lack of economic visibility and a decline in consumer confidence” prompted Magna to revise its projection downward.

59%

The share of marketers in the U.S., UK and Australia who say they plan to partner with more influencers in 2025 compared to last year, according to Sprout Social’s latest Pulse Survey, per Marketing Dive.

$2.35 billion

Projected revenue of women’s sports organizations globally in 2025 — a 25% jump over last year — according to a new Deloitte report, per Marketing Brew.

81%

The share of Gen Zers who say they’d consider taking action after seeing interesting ads while streaming — though 73% saying the ads they currently see while streaming seem misaligned with their personal preferences — according to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll for Tubi.

94 million

The number of U.S. households that own at least one pet — up from 82 million in 2023 — resulting in a projected $157 billion in pet-related spending in 2025 (a year-over-year increase of 3.2%), according to the American Pet Products Association’s “2025 State of the Industry Report,” per Petfood Industry.

46%

The share of Gen Z survey respondents who say that negative in-store experiences push them to want to shop online, with 39% agreeing that physical retail has not evolved to meet their changing expectations, according to ChangeUp’s just-released “Apparel Report.”

60%

The share of global retailers, CPG manufacturers and wholesale leaders that are prioritizing artificial intelligence (AI) and automation investments, according to a new survey from Relex Solutions, per Chain Store Age.

63.3%

The share of consumers who said they would consider Walmart for their next shopping trip, making it the No. 1 choice among 34 national and regional brands, according to a new YouGov survey of 22,000 Americans, per Supermarket News.

1.5 million

The number of English-language copies of “Sunrise on the Reaping” — Suzanne Collins’ new novel in the “Hunger Games” series — that sold (including print editions, e-books and audiobooks) in its first week of release in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — with over 1.2 million copies sold in the U.S. alone — per The Hollywood Reporter.

$32 million