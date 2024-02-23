Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

Amazon Fresh streamlines grocery shopping with recurring reservations, repeat items

Amazon this week rolled out new features designed to make shopping through Amazon Fresh easier and more convenient. Through a new service called “Recurring Reservations,” U.S. customers can reserve weekly slots for pickup and delivery orders up to a week in advance, per Chain Store Age’s Dan Berthiaume. Another feature, “Repeat Items,” helps shoppers save time by “having their favorite items ready and automatically waiting in their cart in advance,” he adds, noting that shoppers control the quantity and frequency of these products.

The takeaway: As consumers continue to prioritize convenience, Amazon is giving them exactly what they want — streamlined grocery shopping with personalization to meet their unique needs.

Walmart acquires VIZIO to expand Walmart Connect capabilities in streaming

On Tuesday, Walmart announced plans to purchase TV maker VIZIO in a $2.3 billion deal that brings together “VIZIO’s advertising solutions business with Walmart’s reach and capabilities” as the retailer seeks to grow its media business Walmart Connect, per a company statement. Through the acquisition, Walmart will gain access to VIZIO’s operating system SmartCast — which has over 18 million active accounts — enabling the retailer to connect with customers in-home through entertainment and media experiences. The deal will provide new opportunities for Walmart Connect advertisers to reach customers, allowing them “to engage at scale and … realize greater impact from their advertising spend with Walmart,” per the company statement.

Walmart’s acquisition of VIZIO, Marketing Dive’s Peter Adams writes, will help “Walmart catch up with Amazon, which dominates the retail media category and owns the Fire TV line of smart TV hardware.”

The takeaway: With this deal, Walmart can essentially expand its in-house retail media network (RMN) directly into consumers’ homes.

Target partners with Diane von Furstenberg for new collection

Target announced this week the upcoming release of a limited-time collection from Diane von Furstenberg. A collaboration between the fashion designer and Talita von Furstenberg — her granddaughter, a designer in her own right and chairwoman of the brand — the new collection includes more than 200 pieces inspired by nature, with items for women, girls and babies. Diane Furstenberg for Target, as it’s dubbed, includes well-known prints and pieces such as Furstenberg’s iconic wrap dress (which celebrates its golden jubilee this year) and newer patterns and products, including mommy-and-me outfits, activewear, intimates and more. Items start at $4, with most under $50. Also part of the collection, customers can create customized furniture, selecting from one of seven Diane Furstenberg for Target fabrics, for a starting price of $300.

The collection will be available online and in-store at most Target locations beginning March 23. (New Yorkers can get a sneak peek at a March 15-16 event at The Shed in Manhattan.)

The takeaway: Target, already known for its frequent designer collaborations, has snagged a fashion-world legend.

ICYMI: Trashie simplifies textile recycling for consumers with Take Back Bag

Retail recycling and rewards platform Trashie just announced its official launch with the unveiling of its Take Back Bag, designed to make recycling textiles easier for consumers, Retail Insight Network’s Mohamed Dabo reports. The bag, which can be purchased on Trashie’s website, can be filled with used clothing, shoes, accessories and linens from any brand and mailed back to the company using a prepaid shipping label. In return, customers earn $20 in TrashieCash — rewards that can be redeemed across a range of retailers.

As textiles continue to pile up in landfills, “Trashie’s Take Back Bag offers a practical solution for retailers and customers alike,” Dabo writes.

The takeaway: Trashie is attempting to meet growing demand among consumers who are looking to adopt more sustainable practices and support brands that do as well.

