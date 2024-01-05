Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly column for marketers from Quad Insights that quickly sums up need-to-know developments surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.
AI everywhere at CES 2024
Kicking off the new year in Las Vegas, CES 2024, the tech industry’s annual trade show, is expected to deliver a steady stream of AI-related news. “AI will likely be so ubiquitous at CES 2024 that it’ll be strange if a company doesn’t mention the technology,” writes Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley, referencing, for instance, how Samsung will be displaying AI-powered refrigerators.
It’s expected that the introduction of the “AI PC” from major chip makers (AMD, Intel and Qualcomm) will dominate the chatter on the trade show floor, but as Howley notes, “companies are still trying to figure out how AI PCs will benefit most people.”
“Even the artwork used to promote CES 2024 was created with generative AI,” Patrick Seitz reports in Investor’s Business Daily.
One AI luminary not expected to attend: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, per Max A. Cherney and Abhirup Roy at Reuters.
Microsoft’s Copilot AI is a keystroke away
AI is coming to a keyboard near you, the AP’s Matt O’Brien reports, noting that Microsoft’s addition of a Copilot key that launches its AI chatbot “will be Microsoft’s biggest change to PC keyboards since it introduced a special Windows key in the 1990s.”
“By year’s end, the Copilot key should be ubiquitous on new PCs,” according to Ina Fried at Axios.
The New York Times sues OpenAI
ICYMI: On Dec. 27, The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, marking an escalation in the ongoing debate over AI’s use of copyrighted materials. As The Verge’s Emma Roth reports, the lawsuit “alleges OpenAI and Microsoft’s large language models (LLMs), which power ChatGPT and Copilot, can generate output that recites Times content verbatim, closely summarizes it, and mimics its expressive style.”
Roth notes that The Times “claims it has attempted to negotiate with both companies for months to ‘ensure it received fair value for the use of its content,’ but failed to reach a solution.” (Meanwhile, the Times is exploring ways to incorporate artificial intelligence into its own journalistic practices, as we discussed on Dec. 15 after the publication hired an editorial director for AI initiatives.)
Reuters’ Jonathan Stempel reports that “The Times is not seeking a specific amount of damages but estimated damages in the billions of dollars. It also wants OpenAI and Microsoft to destroy chatbot models and training sets that incorporate its material.”
Over at Fast Company, Mark Sullivan observes that the lawsuit “marked a sobering coda to 2023” for the AI industry in part because more such copyright-related cases “could slow everything down, as legal exposure concerns become a bigger factor in AI companies’ plans.”
Thank you for reading as we start a new year, with plenty of AI news to come.
If you’d like to catch up on prior installments of this column, start by heading to our final edition of 2023: “The Week in Generative AI: December 22, 2023